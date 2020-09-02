Dispute over car work reportedly leads to stabbing

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly stabbed a man working on his car in the neck and chest over an argument about payment.
Ricardo L. Coates, 59, of the 1400 block of Warwick Way, is charged with a felony count of aggravated battery with use of a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, Racine police responded to a residence on Gilson Street on the city's south side for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the suspect, identified as Coates, had left the scene in a Toyota.
The officer spoke with the victim and observed he had two 2-3 inch lacerations to the right side of his neck and on the right side of his chest. The victim said he was working on Coates' car when they got into a verbal and physical altercation regarding payment. He stated Coates stabbed him with a knife twice. The victim had a cloth on his neck putting pressure on his injury. He was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Police located the suspect vehicle and observed it pull into a residence on Taylor Avenue. The operator was taken into custody. The car was searched and located in the glovebox was a folding knife. While the operator was in custody, her phone began to ring and the name on the screen was "Rasta Man." The officer had dispatchers do a search on the number and confirmed it belonged to Coates.
The officer then responded to the emergency room to speak with the victim again. The victim stated he only knew the suspect as "Mike Kokes," "Coates" and "Jamaican" and claimed he used different names. He stated he tapped a can of lube on Coates' shoulder stating it cost $15 and then Coates hit him and stabbed him with a switch blade. He stated Coates took out the knife from a pocket and started swinging it back and forth and during the encounter he struck Coates once in his face but did not strike him with any objects. Coates then reportedly stabbed him twice. Coates then walked away.
The victim said during the altercation, a woman showed up in the Toyota with food and yelled at Coates to "stop acting crazy" and that he "deserved to go to jail for acting like a (expletive)." The victim advised that the woman lived on Taylor Avenue.
The officer spoke with the woman who stated she saw the victim walk up to Coates and throw a punch. The two continued to swing at each other and then she witnessed the victim walk up to Coates with a beer bottle and yelled "get the (expletive) out of my yard," to which Coates said "give me my car parts." She then moved the car out of the street and then witnessed Coates pull something out of his pocket and flick it open. She then heard the victim yell "you cut me, you cut me."
The woman stated the Toyota belonged to her and was only driven by her. She said she did not own a folding knife and did not know who the folding knife in the glovebox belonged to.
Coates was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday.
A preliminary hearing in Coates' case is set for Sept. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon at the County Jail.
