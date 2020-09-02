Dispute over car work reportedly leads to stabbing

The officer then responded to the emergency room to speak with the victim again. The victim stated he only knew the suspect as "Mike Kokes," "Coates" and "Jamaican" and claimed he used different names. He stated he tapped a can of lube on Coates' shoulder stating it cost $15 and then Coates hit him and stabbed him with a switch blade. He stated Coates took out the knife from a pocket and started swinging it back and forth and during the encounter he struck Coates once in his face but did not strike him with any objects. Coates then reportedly stabbed him twice. Coates then walked away.

The victim said during the altercation, a woman showed up in the Toyota with food and yelled at Coates to "stop acting crazy" and that he "deserved to go to jail for acting like a (expletive)." The victim advised that the woman lived on Taylor Avenue.

The officer spoke with the woman who stated she saw the victim walk up to Coates and throw a punch. The two continued to swing at each other and then she witnessed the victim walk up to Coates with a beer bottle and yelled "get the (expletive) out of my yard," to which Coates said "give me my car parts." She then moved the car out of the street and then witnessed Coates pull something out of his pocket and flick it open. She then heard the victim yell "you cut me, you cut me."