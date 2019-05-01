MOUNT PLEASANT — A disgruntled former employee is accused of breaking into Don’s Towing and stealing $2,000 worth of tools.
Arin P. Berchem, 25, of the 2000 block of Douglas Ave. in Racine is charged with felony burglary of a building or dwelling and misdemeanor concealing stolen property.
He faces up to a $25,000 fine and as much as 12 years and six months imprisonment for the felony charge and up to a $10,000 fine and nine months in jail for the misdemeanor.
Although the incident happened last summer, charges were only filed against Berchem on Wednesday, according to online court records.
According to the criminal complaint:
On the morning of June 4, 2018, one of the mechanics at Don’s Towing, 8100 Washington Ave., found a bucket full of tools holding the back door open.
When the mechanic picked up the tools and began to put them back into his toolbox, he realized that many of them were missing and that the shop had been burglarized.
One of the workers at Don’s Towing discovered that a disgruntled former employee was attempting to sell an item on social media that she believed was stolen from the shop. A Don’s employee went to buy the item and found that Berchem was the seller.
During an interview with police, Berchem allegedly admitted to breaking into Don’s Towing and stealing the tools. The tools were worth an approximate total of $2,000.
Berchem has not previously been convicted of a crime in Wisconsin, according to online court records.
A preliminary hearing in this case is set for 9 a.m. May 15 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Berchem was a prisoner in the Racine County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
Today's mugshots: May 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Arin P. Berchem
Arin P. Berchem, 2000 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, concealing stolen property (greater than $2,500).
Jocelyn A. Carter
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jocelyn A. Carter, Fort Worth, TX, felony theft (movable property between $5,000 and $10,000).
Angela S. Dobbins
Angela S. Dobbins, 1400 block of Buchanan St., Racine, disorderly conduct, physical abuse of child.
Esmeralda E. Gonzalez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Esmeralda E. Gonzalez, 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Darius L. Gordon
Darius L. Gordon, 2800 block of Hamilton Ave., Racine, false imprisonment, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Kennythia R. Igkurak-Steele
Kennythia R. Igkurak-Steele, 1400 block of Cedar Creek St., Racine, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, misdemeanor theft.
Quevon J. McKinnie
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Quevon J. McKinnie, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Natalie L. Sabala
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Natalie L. Sabala, 1600 block of St. Clair St., Racine, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Torrist D. Cannon
Torrist D. Cannon, 1700 block of Spring St., Racine, retail theft (greater than or equal to $500).
Maurice M. Miller
Maurice M. Miller, 2100 block of Romayne Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
