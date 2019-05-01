Try 3 months for $3
Arin P. Berchem

Berchem

MOUNT PLEASANT — A disgruntled former employee is accused of breaking into Don’s Towing and stealing $2,000 worth of tools.

Arin P. Berchem, 25, of the 2000 block of Douglas Ave. in Racine is charged with felony burglary of a building or dwelling and misdemeanor concealing stolen property.

He faces up to a $25,000 fine and as much as 12 years and six months imprisonment for the felony charge and up to a $10,000 fine and nine months in jail for the misdemeanor.

Although the incident happened last summer, charges were only filed against Berchem on Wednesday, according to online court records.

According to the criminal complaint:

On the morning of June 4, 2018, one of the mechanics at Don’s Towing, 8100 Washington Ave., found a bucket full of tools holding the back door open.

When the mechanic picked up the tools and began to put them back into his toolbox, he realized that many of them were missing and that the shop had been burglarized.

One of the workers at Don’s Towing discovered that a disgruntled former employee was attempting to sell an item on social media that she believed was stolen from the shop. A Don’s employee went to buy the item and found that Berchem was the seller.

During an interview with police, Berchem allegedly admitted to breaking into Don’s Towing and stealing the tools. The tools were worth an approximate total of $2,000.

Berchem has not previously been convicted of a crime in Wisconsin, according to online court records.

A preliminary hearing in this case is set for 9 a.m. May 15 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Berchem was a prisoner in the Racine County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers

