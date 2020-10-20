Disagreements between neighbors allegedly result in physical altercation

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly got into multiple fights with his neighbors over the course of three months.

Troy A. Behling, 34, of the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and battery, all misdemeanors.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:45 p.m. on June 29, an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a report of two men fighting. Upon arrival, the officer saw Behling screaming on his phone over an incident involving his neighbors. He gave a long list of property incidents that happened between him and two neighbors. Behling said he had enough of it so he went into the common basement and removed their camera.

The officer spoke to the two neighbors who said a verbal argument had occurred between them. Behling was told to bring the camera and when he did so it had exposed wires that were cut from where it was mounted. Behling admitted to damaging it, saying "I told you I ripped it down."

On Friday, an officer was dispatched to the same location for a fight between neighbors. Upon arrival, the officer asked both parties to stop screaming at each other. Behling did not comply and was detained.