Disagreements between neighbors allegedly result in physical altercation

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly got into multiple fights with his neighbors over the course of three months.
Troy A. Behling, 34, of the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and battery, all misdemeanors.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:45 p.m. on June 29, an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a report of two men fighting. Upon arrival, the officer saw Behling screaming on his phone over an incident involving his neighbors. He gave a long list of property incidents that happened between him and two neighbors. Behling said he had enough of it so he went into the common basement and removed their camera.
The officer spoke to the two neighbors who said a verbal argument had occurred between them. Behling was told to bring the camera and when he did so it had exposed wires that were cut from where it was mounted. Behling admitted to damaging it, saying "I told you I ripped it down."
On Friday, an officer was dispatched to the same location for a fight between neighbors. Upon arrival, the officer asked both parties to stop screaming at each other. Behling did not comply and was detained.
The neighbor said she was trying to back out of the driveway when Behling moved a large concrete planter by her car so she couldn't move. An argument ensued and then she shut Behling's car door. Behling got angry and then hit her and began choking her. A witness tried to break up the fight and was injured in the process.
Behling said he was in the driveway unloading groceries and then was approached by the neighbor who was screaming at him. She shut his door several times and then he started yelling and shoved her. This escalated the fight and the neighbor swung at him and he then took her to the ground and "just went off." He said she bit his thumb so he bit her face in return. Both had visible injuries.
Behling was given a $1,100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.
A status conference is set for Jan. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Devlyn L Asberry
Devlyn (aka Debra Long) L Asberry, 1600 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a youth center), deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail).
Robert E Carey
Robert E Carey, Janesville, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Trevon H Chambliss
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Trevon H Chambliss, 5300 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Mark B Gifford
Mark B Gifford, 1100 block of South Perkins Boulevard, Burlington, solicitation of possession of child pornography.
Aaron Michael Mauer
Aaron Michael Mauer, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs.
Isaiah J McGlorn
Isaiah J McGlorn, 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, attempt armed robbery (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), physical abuse of a child (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Elsander Phillips
Elsander Phillips, 900 block of Main Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Troy A Behling
Troy A Behling, 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Little Joe Bueno
Little Joe Bueno, 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Richard L Butler
Richard L Butler, 2700 block of Chicory Road, Racine, retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard Gomez-Aguayo
Richard Gomez-Aguayo, 1000 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mariah Marie Lawson
Mariah Marie Lawson, 7900 block of Daniel Court, Mount Pleasant, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan F Salinas Sr.
Juan F Salinas Sr., 4800 block of St. Regis Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.