Disagreements between neighbors allegedly result in physical altercation
Disagreements between neighbors allegedly result in physical altercation

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly got into multiple fights with his neighbors over the course of three months.

Troy A. Behling, 34, of the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and battery, all misdemeanors.  

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:45 p.m. on June 29, an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a report of two men fighting. Upon arrival, the officer saw Behling screaming on his phone over an incident involving his neighbors. He gave a long list of property incidents that happened between him and two neighbors. Behling said he had enough of it so he went into the common basement and removed their camera.

Troy Behling

Behling

The officer spoke to the two neighbors who said a verbal argument had occurred between them. Behling was told to bring the camera and when he did so it had exposed wires that were cut from where it was mounted. Behling admitted to damaging it, saying "I told you I ripped it down."

On Friday, an officer was dispatched to the same location for a fight between neighbors. Upon arrival, the officer asked both parties to stop screaming at each other. Behling did not comply and was detained.

The neighbor said she was trying to back out of the driveway when Behling moved a large concrete planter by her car so she couldn't move. An argument ensued and then she shut Behling's car door. Behling got angry and then hit her and began choking her. A witness tried to break up the fight and was injured in the process. 

Behling said he was in the driveway unloading groceries and then was approached by the neighbor who was screaming at him. She shut his door several times and then he started yelling and shoved her. This escalated the fight and the neighbor swung at him and he then took her to the ground and "just went off." He said she bit his thumb so he bit her face in return. Both had visible injuries.

Behling was given a $1,100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.

A status conference is set for Jan. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

