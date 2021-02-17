Dimple's Fine Imports suing City of Racine and Mayor Cory Mason in federal court

RACINE — The owners of the one of Main Street's longest standing businesses, Dimple's Fine Imports, are suing the City of Racine and Mayor Cory Mason in federal court.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, regards a controversy that began last year after Dimple's did not receive a Small Business Emergency Assistance grant from the city because Denis Navratil, who co-owns Dimple's with his wife Dimple Navratil, had attended a #ReopenWisconsin rally in Madison on April 24, 2020.

During that rally, Denis Navratil was interviewed by a TV news station and was filmed pulling down his mask to speak into a microphone. However, Denis Navratil has continuously attested he was not part of "the crowd" but rather was observing the rally. The lawsuit refers to him "as a curious onlooker" and that he "wore a face covering and maintained social distancing throughout his time at the rally.