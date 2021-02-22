DEVELOPING: Racine alderman arrested after police chase early Saturday morning; plans to plead "not guilty"

When running for office, Santiago told The Journal Times: "I had never imagined myself as a politician. However, when facing situations such as the Machinery Row controversy, being ranked as the second worst city in the country for African Americans, and having lived in District 4 for over seven years witnessing the hardships of my friends and neighbors, I made the choice to step up and be a leader for my community. People are fed up with politicians that are lazy, corrupt, immoral and connected to political dynasties. We need average citizens with more diverse perspectives to represent our diverse city."