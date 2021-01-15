 Skip to main content
DEVELOPING: Police presence, RPD Major Crimes Unit on College Avenue Friday morning
DEVELOPING: Police presence, RPD Major Crimes Unit on College Avenue Friday morning

RPD investigating incident on College Avenue

The Racine Police Department is investigating an early-morning incident on College Avenue.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — There was a large police presence near the intersection of College Avenue and Eighth Street near Downtown Racine Friday morning.

The Racine Police Department Major Crimes Unit vehicle was parked in front of a home surrounded by crime scene tape.

A uniformed police officer on scene told a Journal Times reporter "I can't talk to you right now."

No other information has been released by authorities at this time.

This story will be updated.

