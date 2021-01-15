DEVELOPING: Police presence, RPD Major Crimes Unit on College Avenue Friday morning

The Racine Police Department is investigating an early-morning incident on College Avenue.
Dee Hölzel
Journal Times staff
RACINE — There was a large police presence near the intersection of College Avenue and Eighth Street near Downtown Racine Friday morning.
The Racine Police Department Major Crimes Unit vehicle was parked in front of a home surrounded by crime scene tape.
A uniformed police officer on scene told a Journal Times reporter "I can't talk to you right now."
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
No other information has been released by authorities at this time.
This story will be updated.
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
A demonstrator holds a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Demonstrators walk around the Municipal Building during a protest Monday organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding that Officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Justin Blake, Jacob Blake's uncle, speaks during a protest organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Justin Blake, Jacob Blake's uncle, leads a protest on Monday in Kenosha organized by the group Leaders of Kenosha, demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Lee Newspapers
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Demonstrators hold signs as they march around the municipal building during a protest on Monday in Kenosha organized by the group Leaders of Kenosha, demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Lee Newspapers
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Demonstrators hold signs as they march around the municipal building during a protest organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Justin Blake, Jacob Blake's uncle, holds his fist in the air during a protest organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Demonstrators hold signs Monday afternoon in front of the Municipal Building during a protest organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding that Officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Erica Ness, right, gets ready to address the press during a protest in Kenosha on Monday organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Lee Newspapers
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Jacob Blake, Justin Blake's uncle, center, speaks to the press during a protest on Monday in Kenosha organized by the group Leaders of Kenosha, demanding that Officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Lee Newspapers
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Demonstrators march around the municipal building during a protest organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Justin Blake, Jacob Blake's uncle, leads a protest organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Joe Cardinali holds his fist in the air as he marches during a protest organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Demonstrators march around the municipal building during a protest organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Erica Ness speaks during a protest organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Xavier Simmons of The Change is Coming organization, right, helps to lead a protest Monday organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding Officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Xavier Simmons, of The Change is Coming, helps lead a protest organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Ariel Crowder, right, records as demonstrators march around the municipal building during a protest organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Josh Garside-Meyers, right, keeps the beat with a drum during a protest organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY
Ajillian Burrell, center, speaks during a protest organized by Leaders of Kenosha demanding officer Rusten Sheskey be removed from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Burrell made reference to a Billie Holiday song and with tears in her eyes said, "We are not strange fruit."
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.