Detroit man arrested in Racine County on suspicion of OWI with kids in the car after I-94 traffic stop

A 27-year-old Detroit man has been arrested on suspicion of operating while impaired after a traffic stop Friday night on Interstate 94 south of Seven Mile Road, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release.

At 6:50 p.m., a State Patrol inspector stopped a vehicle on northbound I-94 traveling 94 mph. An odor of marijuana led the inspector to run the driver, Rashaun Bradley, through field sobriety testing.

Bradley was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense, with children under 16 years of age, a misdemeanor. Bradley was operating the vehicle with children ages 1, 3, and 7 years old. Bradley also was cited for operating without a license and for failure to carry insurance.