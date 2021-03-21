Detroit man arrested in Racine County on suspicion of OWI with kids in the car after I-94 traffic stop

A 27-year-old Detroit man has been arrested on suspicion of operating while impaired after a traffic stop Friday night on Interstate 94 south of Seven Mile Road, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release.
At 6:50 p.m., a State Patrol inspector stopped a vehicle on northbound I-94 traveling 94 mph. An odor of marijuana led the inspector to run the driver, Rashaun Bradley, through field sobriety testing.
Bradley was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense, with children under 16 years of age, a misdemeanor. Bradley was operating the vehicle with children ages 1, 3, and 7 years old. Bradley also was cited for operating without a license and for failure to carry insurance.
Today's mugshots: March 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michael J Dominguez
Michael J Dominguez, 3400 block of 17th Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Josiah S Fricks
Josiah S Fricks, 2300 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, theft (movable property, special facts), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Vincent J Gerhartz
Vincent J Gerhartz, 800 block of Kentwood Drive, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Anthony D Scarver
Anthony D Scarver, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), obstructing an officer.
Robert D Barnes
Robert D Barnes, 1700 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of cocaine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David Earl Berryhill Jr.
David Earl Berryhill Jr., 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.