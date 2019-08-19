CALEDONIA — More details have emerged in the incident involving a man who reportedly attacked a Caledonia Police Department officer with an "edged weapon" and was subsequently fatally shot by the officer.
Caledonia Lt. Gary Larsen read a prepared statement during a press conference Monday morning, and identified 38-year-old Jared R. Nelson of Racine as the man who was fatally shot in the officer-involved shooting Sunday.
Larsen said Caledonia Police responded to Crystal Spring in Caledonia, a cul-de-sac just northwest of the intersection of highways 38 and 31, at 4:59 p.m. Sunday to a report of a burglary in progress.
Caledonia PD holds a press conference regarding the officer-involved shooting Crystal Spring Drive.
When police arrived, a four-year-veteran Caledonia Police officer encountered Nelson, who allegedly immediately attacked him with "an edged weapon," causing a serious head wound to the officer, according to police. Police have not said what the edged weapon was.
Responding to Nelson's attack, the officer shot Nelson with his police-issued gun, ultimately striking Nelson, who died at the scene. The officer was transported Ascension All Saints Hospital for emergency medical treatment, but was released from the hospital and was recovering at home as of Monday morning, Larsen said.
The Racine Police Department is in charge of the ongoing investigation into the incident. Because the case is ongoing, police declined to answer questions about the incident.
Caledonia Police did not released the name of the police officer involved or state whether the officer was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting.
Neighborhood in shock
The violent scene Sunday was a shock to the residents of the sleepy Caledonia cul-de-sac, which is filled with well maintained homes, manicured lawns and friendly neighbors who say they rarely see a police vehicle.
Multiple neighborhood residents on Monday morning said they were shocked that such a violent incident had occurred in their own backyard. One resident said he saw approximately 24 squad cars Sunday at the home where the incident occurred, something he had not seen in more than 20 years living in the neighborhood.
The occupants of the home where the incident occurred were on vacation at the time of the attack and shooting.
A neighbor said she was collecting mail for her vacationing neighbor. She said that Nelson had reportedly been staying at the home without the owners' knowledge or permission while they were out of town.
She went on to say that she had seen a cell phone video taken by the homeowner's granddaughter who had entered the residence to find Nelson staying at the home.
She went on to say that she wasn't sure how the situation escalated, but that it happened quickly.
Police were unable to provide any additional information about what exactly happened leading up to the attack.
