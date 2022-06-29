Despite SCOTUS decision, suspects should still expect to be told "You have the right to remain silent"

Despite a U.S. Supreme Court decision last week that ended up being overshadowed by the overturn of Roe v. Wade, if you get arrested or are questioned by law enforcement, you should still expect to be informed, “You have the right to remain silent.”

In a 6-3 decision Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that law enforcement officers cannot be sued if they fail to recite the well-known Miranda rights to suspects before questioning them.

If an officer fails to inform a suspect of their rights prior to questioning, any incriminating statements the suspect makes thereafter would still be inadmissible in court. Nothing changed in this regard following Thursday’s ruling.

The impact of last week’s Supreme Court decision is thus: if the justice system fails and such statements are used against a suspect who was not directly informed of their rights, that suspect is disallowed from suing the officer who failed to inform the suspect of their rights.

Racine County law enforcement agencies say the high court’s decision will have no effect on how they police their jurisdictions.

“As far as our department goes, Miranda rights are read to/by an arrestee when required, particularly prior to any in-custody interrogations of a suspect/defendant. Admissions or confessions given freely prior to receipt of Miranda shall be documented in detail. After voluntary admission, the officer will give him/her Miranda rights,” Brian Zmudzinski, chief of the Burlington Police Department, said in an email. “Our procedures remain the same, to govern procedures for assuring compliance with all applicable constitutional requirements.”

Other area departments said essentially the same thing.

Sgt. William Jeschke, of the Waterford Police Department, said in a statement: “No change to any policy regarding Miranda is being contemplated at this time. As you know, Miranda procedures are meant to safeguard individuals rights during police interactions. We at the Waterford Police Department have operated under these conditions since the department’s inception and see no reason not to continue to do so.”

Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marshke, former president of the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association, said in an email: “Our policy has not changed. Suspects in custody are advised of their rights when subject to custodial interviews.”

Added Caledonia Police Chief Christopher Botsch: “The outcome of the (Supreme Court) case will not affect our current, policy, guidelines, or operations. We will continue to provide the Miranda warnings when appropriate. If we fail to provide the warnings when required, we recognize the result may be the suppression of the statement, which has been the longstanding result.”

Zmudzinski added that officers are “encouraged” to record interviews and interrogations using body-worn cameras or other recording devices. Additionally, officers are encouraged to, when issuing the Miranda warning, to read it verbatim from a document made available to all officers. That document also includes a waiver to be signed by the person being questioned, where the person being questioned can write down “Yes” or “No” replies to the questions “Do you understand each of these rights I have explained to you?” and “Having these rights in mind, do you wish to talk to me now?”

The case

The case before the court that was decided Thursday is known as Vega v. Tekoh.

Vega v. Tekoh began in 2014 when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Vega was called to County-USC Medical Center to investigate a patient’s complaint that an orderly had sexually assaulted her. The officer said nurses told him that Terence Tekoh had transported the heavily sedated patient to her room.

Vega said he took Tekoh to a private room to talk, and the orderly admitted he had “made a mistake” and agreed to write out a full confession.

Tekoh told a very different story.

He described an hourlong confrontation, and said the deputy closed the door before accusing him of groping the patient and falsely claiming the abuse had been captured on video.

Tekoh said that he asked to speak with a lawyer but that the deputy refused, blocked him from leaving and dictated a confession that he was required to write out and sign.

Tekoh was charged with a sexual offense, and his confession was introduced as evidence at his trial. Even so, the superior court jury found him not guilty.

The orderly then sued Vega in federal court, accusing the deputy of violating his rights by not advising him of his rights and forcing him to confess to a crime.

Those concerned with the conservative majority’s ruling say it empowers police officers to pressure suspects who are asserting their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent, as the officers themselves may not personally face repercussions for testing the limits of the law.

“There will be no penalty for violating Miranda,” said Charles Weisselberg, a UC Berkeley law professor. “There will be zero incentive for officers to cease questioning.”

Reporting by David G. Savage of the Los Angeles Times, via the Tribune News Service and Associated Press, is included in this report.

