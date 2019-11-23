DeRango's stays open after car going almost 80 mph crashed into front door early Saturday morning

RACINE — A vehicle estimated to be going nearly 80 mph crashed into DeRango’s The Pizza King at about 2 a.m. Saturday. The driver, who was suspected to have been inebriated, was taken away in an ambulance, DeRango owner Dan Tenuta said. Nobody else was hurt.

This is the fourth time Tenuta remembers a car crashing into the restaurant. He also said that Saturday, Nov. 23, was the five-year anniversary of another vehicle crashing into the building.

The damage of Saturday’s crash was extensive. More than a dozen bricks were knocked off the wall, a large slab of concrete fell in the front entryway, a doorway to the upstairs apartment was damaged, and there is now cracking in the bricks and concrete running up to the roof, Tenuta said. The main entrance will take weeks, if not months, to repair.

Tread marks left by the crashed vehicle show that it was westbound on Highway 20/Washington Avenue and had just crossed the West Boulevard intersection when it mounted the curb in front of DeRango's, 3114 Washington Ave., taking out a metal garbage can and bus stop sign before driving into the restaurant. The speed limit in front of DeRango's is 25 mph.