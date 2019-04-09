YORKVILLE — A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a Chicago man with the help of a concerned citizen Monday, after the man allegedly defied deputy commands repeatedly and had to be subdued by a stun gun twice.
Diego A. Perez, 23, is charged with felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
A deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Perez southbound on Interstate 94 near the Highway 11 overpass, after it was reportedly seen speeding in a construction zone. After initially pulling over, the vehicle started to drive away at a speed of about 70 mph, according to the deputy’s report.
Perez finally pulled over in Kenosha County. When confronted, he allegedly refused to provide his license and insurance card, refused to step out of the vehicle and was brought down by a stun gun to his legs as he allegedly reached for the gear shifter.
When the deputy tried to restrain Perez, the car began to move, at which point the deputy again shot Perez with a stun gun and stopped the car. Perez was pulled out of the vehicle and handcuffed.
According to the complaint, a “concerned citizen” assisted the deputy in restraining Perez.
A search of the vehicle turned up a marijuana blunt in the center console.
Perez remained in custody as of Tuesday night at the County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17.
