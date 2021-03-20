 Skip to main content
Deputies report reviving man who may have overdosed before crashing car with 8-year-old in back seat

The Racine County Sheriff's Office reported Friday that deputies revived a Racine man suspected of overdosing on heroin while driving on Interstate 94 with an 8-year-old in the back seat.

The man, identified as 45-year-old Scott G. Zuniga of Racine, was treated at a hospital and arrested. The Sheriff's Office is recommending criminal charges of possession of heroin, recklessly endangering safety and third-offense felony OWI with a child under the age of 16.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 10 minutes after 4 p.m. Friday, according to a release from RCSO, near Highway K.

When deputies arrived, they reported finding Zuniga unconscious, pulseless and not breathing, displaying "signs of a possible drug overdose." CPR was performed and Narcan was administered, and Zuniga began breathing, according to the RCSO.

