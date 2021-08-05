Deputies: Man accused of domestic abuse was tased, arrested outside Racine County Jail

RACINE — A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that on Monday afternoon, a man suspected in a domestic violence incident was tased and arrested in Downtown Racine after the victim sought help at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office:
At about 3:40 p.m. Monday, a deputy was leaving the Law Enforcement Center at the end of his shift when he was confronted by a victim of domestic violence that had just occurred near the corner of 7th and Main streets. The deputy escorted the victim to the jail entrance on 8th Street, where she could stay while squads responded. A deputy, working in the jail, came out to assist. Just as the assisting deputies entered the lobby, the victim identified a loud, disorderly, boisterous male outside the lobby door as the person who had assaulted her. The suspect later identified as Tavarez Williams, 40, of Racine then attempted to enter the lobby. Deputies confronted Williams, who turned and ran from them. Deputies pursued, ultimately deploying a taser and taking the suspect into custody.
Williams was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, as well as resisting/obstructing an officer.
