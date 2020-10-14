Deputies investigating suspicious Union Grove incident; teen reportedly asked to get in vehicle

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information following a Wednesday incident where a car reportedly stopped and asked a teen to get in the car.

According to release from the department, on Wednesday at approximately 1:04 p.m. a red sedan approached a 15-year-old male in Union Grove near State Highway 45 and State Highway 11.

The vehicle was operated by a female black driver and a male black passenger with a beard, both appearing to be in their 30s.

They stopped next to the child and asked if he wanted to get in the car. The child walked away from the vehicle unharmed. Nothing more was said to the occupants of the vehicle or to the child and the vehicle left in an unknown direction.

If you can identify this vehicle, the occupants, or can provide any further information, please contact Investigator James Willis at 262-636-3232.

