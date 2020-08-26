Department of Justice releases initial findings in Jacob Blake investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — According to an initial release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice's investigation into Sunday's shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer, the DOJ says that Blake did have a knife in his possession (as had been rumored after millions viewed a cell phone recording of the shooting) but also did not say whether Blake was the reason officers were called to the 2800 block of 40th Street.

Investigators recovered the knife from the floor of Blake's vehicle, according to the DOJ.

The release also confirmed that the officer who fired seven shots into Blake's back was Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who has been with the Police Department for seven years.

Eyewitnesses said that Blake had broken up a fight between two women when police arrived. According to the DOJ, officers were dispatched to the residential neighborhood "after a female caller reported that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises." The release did not state who the woman or her boyfriend were.