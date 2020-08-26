Department of Justice releases initial findings in Jacob Blake investigation

KENOSHA — According to an initial release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice's investigation into Sunday's shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer, the DOJ says that Blake did have a knife in his possession (as had been rumored after millions viewed a cell phone recording of the shooting) but also did not say whether Blake was the reason officers were called to the 2800 block of 40th Street.
Investigators recovered the knife from the floor of Blake's vehicle, according to the DOJ.
The release also confirmed that the officer who fired seven shots into Blake's back was Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who has been with the Police Department for seven years.
Eyewitnesses said that Blake had broken up a fight between two women when police arrived. According to the DOJ, officers were dispatched to the residential neighborhood "after a female caller reported that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises." The release did not state who the woman or her boyfriend were.
Then, according to the DOJ, "During the incident, officers attempted to arrest" Blake and used a Taser on him, but the Taser "was not successful." Blake then walked around to the driver's side of his vehicle, inside which three of his children were sitting, and opened the door and lean forward.
At this point, video shows that Sheskey was holding Blake's shirt. Sheskey then fired his gun seven times into Blake's back; his family says he is now paralyzed from the waist down and that the damage could be permanent.
No other officers used their firearms, according to the DOJ, and there is no body camera footage available because Kenosha does not have body cameras.
The DOJ said that Blake "admitted" to investigators "that he had a knife in his possession" when the shooting occurred, and no other weapons were found in the vehicle.
Wednesday, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said that three officers involved in the shooting, including Sheskey, are on paid leave, as is typical after an officer-involved shooting.
Investigators from the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation are “continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident.” They aim to provide a report to the district attorney within 30 days. The DA will then decide whether charges are warranted.
If the prosecutor determines there is no basis for prosecution of the officer, DCI will thereafter make the report available to the public.
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
TV news reporter edits and files a story
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
Medic in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police vehicles
Holding hands during a protest
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
Drone in the sky
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
Approaching the fence
Press photographers find their spot
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
Press photographers find their spot
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
National Guard behind the fence
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
Protesters up against the fence
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
Red white and blue above protesters
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
National Guardsmen behind the fence
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
Street medics
Street medics have a group huddle
Medic station at the ready
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
Listening to the man in the middle
Gloved fist in the air
Pup tired at protest
Jacob Blake mask
Sign holding and driving
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
Roller skating during the early protest
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
Armed men move toward police line
Armed men move toward police line
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Smoke and law enforcement
Street medics respond to injured man
Street medics respond to injured man
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Medics
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up, don't shoot"
Smoke and tension
Blocking Sheridan Road
Men stand armed atop business
Men stand armed atop business
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
Boarded up Black-owned business
Smashed window from night before
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Fire on Sheridan Road
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
Skull mask
