Delavan man accused of kicking in woman's front door, throwing metal chair at her

BURLINGTON — A Delavan man has been accused of kicking a woman's front door in and throwing a metal chair at her.

Gilbert Gonzalez, 44, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer met with a woman who said she was assaulted by Gonzalez at her residence on South Perkins Boulevard in Burlington.

She said that Gonzalez came over that day and was complaining about his girlfriend. He was asked to leave, and then later that evening he came back, kicked her front door in and threw a metal chair at her chest. She told him to leave again, but he then allegedly picked her up and threw her on the ground. He knocked items off her vanity and broke other items.

He chased her around the house and broke a pantry door off its hinges. He eventually left. She reportedly had a red mark across her chest, multiple scratch marks, bruises on her legs and black and blue bruises on her arm.

Gonzalez was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is on June 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.