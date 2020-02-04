Defense: Text messages to name third person responsible for 19-year-old's fatal shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“If I am able to get these two people to verify that they received that text message and that it was from (name omitted) or comes from his phone number, then I think it goes a huge way to show this isn't first-degree intentional homicide, but felony murder,” Walker said.

Felony murder is a death that occurs during the commission of another crime. Felony murder convictions add a maximum of 15 years in prison to the sentence of the crime being carried out at the time of the murder, whereas first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life prison sentence, Wisconsin law says.

Donohoo said that while she had no argument against the use of the texts in questioning the unnamed party on the stand, she did express concerns about other witnesses testifying on those text messages, citing hearsay concerns.

“Counsel has shown me some screenshots of some texts messages which are only words,” Donohoo said. “They don’t give me any phone numbers or dates or times or anything else associated with it to give context.”

Ellison's trial is scheduled to take place March 9-12.

Fatal shooting