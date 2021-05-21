Defense fails to get charges reduced in teen shooting case

Further, Henderson argued, the state did not provide evidence that at least some of the witnesses were even in the room when the shots were fired.

Lucas Bennewitz of the Racine County District Attorney’s Office pointed out that multiple casings were found on the floor, indicating that more than one shot was fired.

Judge Timothy Boyle denied the motion for dismissal of the nine charges.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There were multiple shots fired and multiple people in the same room, clearly that presents a risk,” Boyle said, adding that “they were all in the vicinity of the gunshots.”

The defendant was bound over for trial on all counts but one.

Bennewitz dismissed count 11, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18 years old, since Daniel was 18 when the shooting occurred.

Case history

Bush’s family says that there was an ongoing dispute between the two young men. However, the exact nature of that dispute has not been publicly disclosed.

The party where the shooting occurred was in a duplex in the 3000 block of Clairmont Street in the Georgetown neighborhood.