Defense fails to get charges reduced in teen shooting case

RACINE — The attorneys representing the teenager accused of fatally shooting Dontrell “Trell” Bush at a party were unsuccessful Thursday in their attempt to get the number of charges against their client reduced.
Joshua D. Daniel Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Bush, who was 17 and a Horlick High School basketball standout at the time of his May 7 death.
Daniel is additionally charged with nine counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a deadly weapon. It was those nine counts that were the subject of a motion to dismiss by the defense during Thursday’s preliminary hearing in Racine County Circuit Court.
Looking to lessen chargesGrant Henderson, of the Office of the State Public Defender, attempted to have the nine charges dismissed for lack of evidence that anyone else’s safety was endangered.
Daniel was charged with endangering the safety of every person in the room when the shots were fired. Henderson argued there was no evidence that anyone else was in the line of fire of the shots that killed Bush.
Further, Henderson argued, the state did not provide evidence that at least some of the witnesses were even in the room when the shots were fired.
Lucas Bennewitz of the Racine County District Attorney’s Office pointed out that multiple casings were found on the floor, indicating that more than one shot was fired.
Judge Timothy Boyle denied the motion for dismissal of the nine charges.
“There were multiple shots fired and multiple people in the same room, clearly that presents a risk,” Boyle said, adding that “they were all in the vicinity of the gunshots.”
The defendant was bound over for trial on all counts but one.
Bennewitz dismissed count 11, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18 years old, since Daniel was 18 when the shooting occurred.
Case history
Bush’s family says that there was an ongoing dispute between the two young men. However, the exact nature of that dispute has not been publicly disclosed.
The party where the shooting occurred was in a duplex in the 3000 block of Clairmont Street in the Georgetown neighborhood.
According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told investigators as soon as Daniel walked in the door, he pulled out a .38-caliber gun and shot Bush.
When Daniel was interviewed by police, he “initially denied knowing anything about the shooting,” the complaint stated, but “he later admitted having shot (Bush) because he was ‘smiling and looking’ at him.
Daniel, according to the complaint, said he felt that he had been set up by the three women who took him to the party and by the people at the party because they were all sitting there looking at him as he came in, so he thought they were going to shoot him.
Daniel is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:15 a.m. on June 2.