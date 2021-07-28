Defense counsel in drug trial claims that testimony does not match evidence

RACINE — A man arrested on charges relating to heroin/fentanyl distribution was in court on Friday, seeking to have the criminal complaint dismissed.

The defense claimed the sworn testimony used to support the complaint was either a material misstatement of the facts or facts were omitted because the testimony was not supported by the evidence.

Racine Police Investigator Don Nuttall testified that 1.5 grams of heroin/fentanyl was found in the house of Joshua Brown, 40, during a warrant search in October 2020. He testified that the person who found the baggie of heroin was Racine Police Officer David Arvai.

However, Arvai allegedly denied finding any drugs in the house, his report on the search did not indicate that he found any drugs, and the footage from his body cam does not show him finding a baggie of heroin.

In fact, the defense argued, no one claimed to have found any drugs on the day of the search.

A Franks/Mann hearing