Defense counsel in drug trial claims that testimony does not match evidence

RACINE — A man arrested on charges relating to heroin/fentanyl distribution was in court on Friday, seeking to have the criminal complaint dismissed.
The defense claimed the sworn testimony used to support the complaint was either a material misstatement of the facts or facts were omitted because the testimony was not supported by the evidence.
Racine Police Investigator Don Nuttall testified that 1.5 grams of heroin/fentanyl was found in the house of Joshua Brown, 40, during a warrant search in October 2020. He testified that the person who found the baggie of heroin was Racine Police Officer David Arvai.
However, Arvai allegedly denied finding any drugs in the house, his report on the search did not indicate that he found any drugs, and the footage from his body cam does not show him finding a baggie of heroin.
In fact, the defense argued, no one claimed to have found any drugs on the day of the search.
A Franks/Mann hearing
David Hassel of Green Bay represents the defendant. He was in Racine County Circuit Court for a Franks/Mann hearing, a procedure in which the defense seeks to have the case dismissed due to sworn testimony that materially misstates facts or evidence. In a Franks/Mann hearing, the burden of proof is on the defense.
Jessica Lynott, the assistant district attorney, disputed the defense’s version of events.
“There is a lot of statements being made,” Lynott said of the defense’s collection of evidence.
“I wouldn’t say they’re statements of facts,” she added, “I think that is a mischaracterization of this motion to dismiss.”
Judge Wynne Laufenberg said she would review the evidence and announce a decision on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m.
Case history
On Oct. 7, 2020, Brown received a call from his son that a woman had overdosed in their house.
Brown called 911, raced home, and personally performed CPR until paramedics arrived, according to documents filed by the defense.
The woman’s life was saved.
However, RPD officers subsequently obtained a search warrant for the house and Brown was arrested.
Brown was charged with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, second offense; possession with intent to deliver narcotics, second offense; maintaining a drug trafficking place, second offense; and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Preliminary hearing
Investigator Nuttall was the only witness to testify at the Nov. 19 preliminary hearing.
When asked if any drugs were found in the residence, Nuttall replied: “Yes, there was an amount of heroin, I believe the gross total was 1.5 grams, ultimately located in the kitchen garbage area.”
When asked if, in his experience, the drugs were for personal use or resale, Nuttall responded that in his experience they were being sold. He said 1.5 grams was about “7.5 to 15 times what a normal dose would be.”
Nuttall reiterated on cross-examination that Officer Arvai found the baggie of heroin in the garbage of Brown’s house.
Motion to dismiss
Initially, the defense said it did not believe the heroin/fentanyl actually existed. Hassel filed a motion to dismiss the case based on the fact the evidence from the Oct. 7 search did not indicate that any drugs were found.
However, in May the Racine County District Attorney’s Office provided the defense with video of multiple officers unpacking the evidence from the search of Brown’s house.
Item #1 was a baggie of a white substance that was reportedly heroin/fentanyl.
The defense has a new question: Where did that come from?
In his motion to dismiss, Hassel made the following statements:
- Nine officers responded to Brown’s residence; eight produced reports within two days, and not a single officer — including Nuttall — mentions finding a baggie of heroin.
- Officer Arvai’s body cam showed he searched the garbage, but the video does not indicate he found anything resembling a baggie with 1.5 grams of heroin.
- Officer Arvai did not claim in his report that he found a baggie of heroin in the garbage.
- The defense claims that during a hearing held at the Department of Corrections, Arvai denied three times that he found a baggie of heroin in the garbage.
- Although Nuttall claimed that Arvai found the heroin before his (Nuttall’s) arrival, the affidavit for the search warrant does not mention the finding of any drugs. Additionally, his own return on the warrant, which included what was found, never mentions a baggie of drugs, either.
- Officer Nikolai photographed the residence before the arrival of the search warrant; he did not photograph anything but alleged paraphernalia.
- Officer Seegar photographed the residence after the arrival of the search warrant. He photographed all the evidence from the garbage, but there was no photograph of a baggie of drugs.
- Officer Kupper assisted with packaging and sealing of evidence. He makes no mention in his report of a baggie of heroin/fentanyl.
- Officer Matson’s body cam footage showed him collecting the evidence from the garbage, as well as an inconclusive test on residue taken from a baggie. It does not show him collecting anything resembling 1.5 grams of heroin.
- The first mention of the heroin/fentanyl did not occur in any of the paperwork until Nuttall filed a supplemental report on Oct. 19 as he prepared the arrest warrant for Brown.
- Officer Matson’s case report does mention the baggie of heroin, but it was not filed until March 2021.
Hassell concluded by stating the defense has many questions, which “are only available from the state and its witnesses.”
“The information is at the very heart of whether probable cause existed for bringing drug possession charges and trafficking charges against Mr. Brown,” Hassel wrote. “Mr. Brown’s constitutional rights require answers to these questions.”
Brown remains in custody at the Racine County Jail. The defendant is on a hold on the allegations he violated the terms of his supervised release when a gun was found in his house during the RPD search.
