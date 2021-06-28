RACINE — The man facing allegations he tried to hang a woman in his basement had his case bound over for trial on June 23, despite an attempt by the defense to paint the evidence as rather flimsy.

Ryan Lee Carter, 38, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, attempted strangulation/suffocation and six counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Alice Rudebusch, court commissioner, found there was sufficient for the case to move forward for trial. An arraignment was set for July 15.

Allegations

Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to South Beaumont Avenue, in Dover, on June 9 after a woman alleged that Carter had tried to hang her and intended to hang himself in his basement.

As deputies approached the house they saw the victim and Carter. He was reportedly yelling at the deputies, saying he did nothing wrong and the woman was lying, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman told deputies that she and Carter had been in a relationship for approximately nine months.

She alleged that Carter had spent the night doing cocaine and watching pornography, according to the criminal complaint. In the morning, he began drinking vodka before becoming angry and violent, she told investigators.

The woman reportedly claimed that Carter punched her in the chest and arm, held her down on the ground and tried to pour vodka in her mouth, and then dragged her down the stairs to the basement where she could see two electrical cords, tied into nooses, hanging from the ceiling.

The woman said she tried to get away, but Carter grabbed her and forced her to stand on a box while he put her head into the noose, she alleged, before saying she was able to free herself.

Carter alleges that none of the events as the woman stated them are true.

However, according to law enforcement, at the time of the alleged altercation, there was a no-contact order in place wherein Carter was supposed to have no contact with the woman.

Evidence scant

Deputy Carlson, of the Racine County Sheriff's Office, testified about the investigation. He told the court the victim had a red mark on her neck and that was the extent of her injuries.

Noah Michael Wishau, who represents Carter, questioned the deputy about the evidence in the case and brought into question the credibility of the victim.

“Deputy, you stated (the woman) had no other physical injuries?” Wishau asked. “She stated she was punched in the shoulder and chest. Were there any visible injuries on her shoulder or chest?”

“No,” Carlson replied.

“She stated she was dragged down into the basement. Were there any scuff marks, or any physical evidence of any of that?” Wishau asked.

“No,” Carlson replied, before confirming that the only mark on the woman's body was on her neck.

Further, when the woman was finally able to escape, she did not go far — just to the front yard where she waited for law enforcement.

Among the statements made by the woman to law enforcement was that she was pregnant with twins. She was transported to the hospital where staff confirmed she was not pregnant and had not been pregnant.

“So we’re here today on the word of the victim, who also told you she was pregnant with twins, and also had a strike on her neck, and that’s it?” Wishau asked.

“Correct,” Carson responded.

Jennifer Tanck-Adams, assistant district attorney, then confirmed with Carlson that the mark on woman's neck was consistent with where a mark would be if someone was hanged.

However, when asked by Wishau if there was any evidence of how that mark got there — allegedly that she was forced into the noose — other than the woman’s allegations, Carlson replied, “No.”

Despite the testimony, Rudebusch did bind the case over for trial.

Carter remains in the Racine County Jail. His bail is set at $100,000.

