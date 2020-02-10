Defense answers West family wrongful death suits, asks to consolidate cases

RACINE — The Village of Mount Pleasant and Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese have filed answers to the federal civil lawsuits filed by the family of Ty’ Rese West, denying that Giese’s use of deadly force against West was excessive.

Monique West and Dwight Person, West’s parents, filed separate civil lawsuits in U.S. District Court in December, seeking compensation after West was fatally shot by Giese during an encounter on June 15.

The lawsuits are essentially identical, claiming that Giese pursued West, 18, and tried to stop him due to his riding a bicycle without a light. They both say West fled Giese in fear, and Giese pursued him, eventually shooting him at close range.

After a Racine Police Department investigation, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson found that Giese acted in self-defense in the shooting, in part because West appeared to have been reaching for a gun as Giese was trying to arrest him, according to her findings.

In the complaints filed by West’s family, they deny that West pointed or aimed a gun at Giese during the encounter.

Details disputed