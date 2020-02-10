Defense answers West family wrongful death suits, asks to consolidate cases

RACINE — The Village of Mount Pleasant and Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese have filed answers to the federal civil lawsuits filed by the family of Ty’ Rese West, denying that Giese’s use of deadly force against West was excessive.
Monique West and Dwight Person, West’s parents, filed separate civil lawsuits in U.S. District Court in December, seeking compensation after West was fatally shot by Giese during an encounter on June 15.
The lawsuits are essentially identical, claiming that Giese pursued West, 18, and tried to stop him due to his riding a bicycle without a light. They both say West fled Giese in fear, and Giese pursued him, eventually shooting him at close range.
After a Racine Police Department investigation, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson found that Giese acted in self-defense in the shooting, in part because West appeared to have been reaching for a gun as Giese was trying to arrest him, according to her findings.
In the complaints filed by West’s family, they deny that West pointed or aimed a gun at Giese during the encounter.
Details disputed
The defendants have responded to the complaints, saying that the West family’s description of events, including that Giese chased West, tried to cut him off with his squad car or pulled him over for not having a bicycle light, were not “complete or correct.”
They admitted that Giese pursued West, but said they “lack knowledge and information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth” to accusations that West did not point a gun or shoot at Giese.
The answer states that “the injuries and damage sustained by Plaintiffs were caused in whole or in part by the acts or omissions of Tyrese West and/or the failure to mitigate.”
The defendants deny that the deadly force in this case was excessive, that West’s constitutional rights were violated or that Giese’s actions were “intentional, willful and wanton.”
They requested that the case be dismissed, that the defense be reimbursed for costs associated with the case, including legal fees, and other “relief as this Court deems just and equitable.”
They also filed a motion to consolidate the lawsuits. “Because the cases involve common questions of law and fact, litigating both matters separately will undoubtedly result in duplicated efforts and costs,” the document states.
Another court date has not yet been set, according to online court records.
Third civil suit against Giese
Giese is the subject of a third civil lawsuit accusing him of using excessive force against a 31-year-old Mount Pleasant man, Michael Kowalczuk.
Kowalczuk claims he suffered a broken jaw, dislocated shoulder and an orbital fracture (causing one of his eyes to be knocked out of its socket), after being punched in the face and shocked twice with a Taser stun gun by Giese after Giese handcuffed him for suspected drunken driving in September 2013.
That suit was filed in August and is making its way through the federal court system.