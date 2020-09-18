Defendant takes the stand in Angel Padilla homicide trial

Donohoo acknowledged in her opening statement that Webster was not the shooter, and did not set out on May 22 to kill Angel Padilla. But she argued that he did take part in the planning and set up for the robbery, when he invited Martinez and Angel Padilla over to his house and let Ellison know that they were coming and that they likely would not be armed.

Ellison told Webster shortly before he came to Webster’s house that he was bringing a gun. He showed up with a friend that Webster didn’t know and a shotgun.

“My first reaction was ‘damn,’ ” Webster said. “I was surprised it was a shotgun.”

At first Webster said he thought Ellison was planning to sell the gun, but then after Ellison and his friend made some off-color jokes Webster said he began to get worried about why Ellison had brought the firearm.

Webster said it was then that he started feeling nervous and wondered what Ellison was planning to do.

“I didn’t want to confront him with a big shotgun in his hand,” Webster said.

Ellison and his friend went upstairs at some point, to wait for Martinez’s arrival. Webster said he didn’t know where they had gone or why they had left the basement where they had been hanging out.