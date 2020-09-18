Defendant takes the stand in Angel Padilla homicide trial

RACINE — Christopher Webster took the stand Friday afternoon in his first-degree intentional homicide trial, claiming that he was in no way involved in the attempted armed robbery that ended in the shooting death of Jose Angel Padilla.
“I’m a bit nervous,” the 20-year-old defendant said of testifying. “But I feel like I have to tell my side of the story.”
Deshawn Ellison allegedly shot Angel Padilla at Webster’s house in the 1200 block of Center Street at 8:09 p.m. on May 22, 2019. Ellison also is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery and is set to go to trial on Oct. 5.
Webster’s trial, presided over by Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Repischak, began Tuesday on the second floor of the Racine County Courthouse.
While the prosecution, led by Assistant District Attorney Diane Donohoo, has claimed that Webster invited Edgar Martinez over to his house on May 22 so that Ellison could rob Martinez, Webster says he had just planned on smoking marijuana with Ellison and Martinez. Angel Padilla came along with Martinez to Webster’s house that night.
Webster described Martinez as a close friend who often slept over at his house. The two regularly got high together and Martinez even sometimes called Webster’s mother “mom.”
Webster said he was not close friends with Angel Padilla but had hung out with him a few times because Martinez was a mutual friend. They all attended Case High School at the time.
“Jose was a good person, he was a family man, he was always laughing,” Webster said.
Webster said he didn’t want anything bad to happen to Martinez or Angel Padilla.
Set up?
Before Webster took the stand on Friday, Racine Police Sgt. Juan Garcia testified that Martinez told him shortly after the shooting that he thought that Webster had “set him up.”
Webster said that although other people in his neighborhood carried guns for protection or to “show off,” he never owned, shot or even handled one.
The prosecution claims that there was a string of Facebook messages between Webster and Ellison on the day of the shooting wherein Webster helped to set up Martinez to come to his house so that Ellison could rob Martinez. However, Webster claims that the string of slang-filled texts between Webster and Ellison and Webster and Martinez are all referring to finding marijuana and smoking it together.
Webster said he never spoke to Ellison about robbing anyone.
“I was planning on smoking weed,” Webster said.
Donohoo acknowledged in her opening statement that Webster was not the shooter, and did not set out on May 22 to kill Angel Padilla. But she argued that he did take part in the planning and set up for the robbery, when he invited Martinez and Angel Padilla over to his house and let Ellison know that they were coming and that they likely would not be armed.
Ellison told Webster shortly before he came to Webster’s house that he was bringing a gun. He showed up with a friend that Webster didn’t know and a shotgun.
“My first reaction was ‘damn,’ ” Webster said. “I was surprised it was a shotgun.”
At first Webster said he thought Ellison was planning to sell the gun, but then after Ellison and his friend made some off-color jokes Webster said he began to get worried about why Ellison had brought the firearm.
Webster said it was then that he started feeling nervous and wondered what Ellison was planning to do.
“I didn’t want to confront him with a big shotgun in his hand,” Webster said.
Ellison and his friend went upstairs at some point, to wait for Martinez’s arrival. Webster said he didn’t know where they had gone or why they had left the basement where they had been hanging out.
Martinez and Angel Padilla arrived shortly after that and realized that Webster was acting abnormally, so they decided to leave. They walked up the basement stairs. When they reached the landing, Ellison opened the kitchen door on the main level, allegedly pointed a gun at them and attempted to rob them. Martinez ran, but Angel Padilla, 19, was shot and killed.
“Their plan was robbery,” Donohoo said. “What Edgar never knew until it was too late is these people were all in place ready to commit the crime.”
The trial is set to continue on Monday.
