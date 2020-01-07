Defendant's noncompliance leads to delay in sentencing in fatal Caledonia hit-and-run case

RACINE — The sentencing of a Racine man charged with fatally striking a Caledonia bicyclist with his vehicle and leaving the scene has been postponed, after the defendant did not cooperate with a required interview, online court records show.

According to a Wisconsin Department of Corrections letter, Tyler J. Martinez, 29, was ordered to be interviewed for a presentence investigation (PSI) before his sentencing, originally scheduled for Friday.

A PSI is a document created by the Department of Corrections which looks at the defendant’s personal and criminal history, character and needs. Taking those items into account, the DOC provides a recommended sentence that judges may consider, although they are not required to follow.

On Monday, the DOC informed the court that neither Martinez nor his attorney returned phone calls to schedule an appointment for the PSI interview. For that reason, the PSI was unable to be completed in time for Friday’s sentencing.

Therefore, Martinez’s sentencing will not go forward as planned. A new date had not been assigned as of Tuesday, online court records show.

Plea accepted