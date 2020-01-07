Defendant's noncompliance leads to delay in sentencing in fatal Caledonia hit-and-run case

RACINE — The sentencing of a Racine man charged with fatally striking a Caledonia bicyclist with his vehicle and leaving the scene has been postponed, after the defendant did not cooperate with a required interview, online court records show.
According to a Wisconsin Department of Corrections letter, Tyler J. Martinez, 29, was ordered to be interviewed for a presentence investigation (PSI) before his sentencing, originally scheduled for Friday.
A PSI is a document created by the Department of Corrections which looks at the defendant’s personal and criminal history, character and needs. Taking those items into account, the DOC provides a recommended sentence that judges may consider, although they are not required to follow.
On Monday, the DOC informed the court that neither Martinez nor his attorney returned phone calls to schedule an appointment for the PSI interview. For that reason, the PSI was unable to be completed in time for Friday’s sentencing.
Therefore, Martinez’s sentencing will not go forward as planned. A new date had not been assigned as of Tuesday, online court records show.
Plea accepted
Martinez pleaded not guilty in November 2017 to felony counts of hit-and-run resulting in death and homicide by a vehicle with use of a controlled substance after the Oct. 20, 2017, Caledonia crash that resulted in the death of Michael Fuchsgruber, 39, of Caledonia.
As part of a plea deal accepted in October, Martinez, of the 200 block of North Memorial Drive, pleaded no contest to a felony count of hit-and-run involving death. In exchange, the felony count of vehicular homicide with the use of a controlled substance was dismissed and instead reissued as a citation for first offense OWI through the Village of Caledonia.
The maximum sentence for hit-and-run resulting in death is up to $100,000 fine and/or 25 years imprisonment (broken down as 15 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision).
As part of the deal, prosecutors said they would recommend a prison sentence for Martinez, but would leave the amount up to the court.
Crash details
Martinez reportedly struck Fuchsgruber with a vehicle in the 5400 block of Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) near Middle Road in Caledonia and left the scene, according to the criminal complaint. Fuchsgruber was reportedly on a ride with his 15-year-old son at the time of the crash.
Fuchsgruber was transported to the hospital, but died from injuries he sustained.
The complaint stated that Martinez told police he did not stop because he thought he had hit a mailbox and thought his license was suspended because he had been cited for speeding and inattentive driving in the past.
An amended criminal complaint was issued later, after Martinez’s blood was drawn for a drug panel and tested positive for marijuana use.
