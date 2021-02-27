Defendant convicted in sexual assault case

RACINE — A man with a long list of charges following an attack on a woman was found guilty of the most serious charges but not guilty of the misdemeanors following a three-day jury trial and nearly a full day of jury deliberations.

Levar Hargrove, 33, was convicted of second-degree sexual assault with use of force, a category C felony. He also found guilty of stalking with a dangerous weapon modifier, a category I felony.

However, the defendant was found not guilty of four misdemeanors: two counts of bail jumping, disorderly conduct, and battery — all with a dangerous weapon modifier

Judge Robert Repischak, of the Racine County Circuit Court, presided over the trial.

Alexander Kostal, assistant public defender, and Erin Preston represented the defendant. Diane Donohoo, assistant district attorney, represented the Racine District Attorney’s Office.

The jury received the case Thursday at 5:10 p.m. and they deliberated until 6:45 p.m. They returned on Friday to continue deliberations and returned the verdict at 3 p.m.

The defendant was taken into custody to await sentencing with bail.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 7.

