Defendant calls out 'Where is the justice?' as he sat alone in courtroom while attorneys, judge appear virtually

Grant Henderson, of the Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office, represents Liggins. According to Henderson, the pandemic delayed his ability to meet with his client as Liggins had been in isolation due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Racine County Jail.

When an inmate is suspected of carrying the coronavirus or has tested positive, the jail says it will immediately isolate them and then place the others who they share a dayroom with in “isolation” — meaning those who might be exposed won’t be able to move or mingle with others, thus reducing the risk of mass exposure. But isolations also delay court proceedings, like in this case since Liggins had been in isolation and thus was unable to go to court, and Henderson was unable to visit with his client.

The case may settle with a plea agreement, but there was no discussion of bail for the defendant. Liggins is being held without bail on a warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service, Eastern District of Wisconsin, on allegations he violated the terms of his supervised release. He is also currently facing drug dealing charges.