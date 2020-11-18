Defendant calls out 'Where is the justice?' as he sat alone in courtroom while attorneys, judge appear virtually

RACINE — On Monday, Willie Liggins sat alone in a Racine County courtroom, except for the court deputy, as he watched the proceedings that could determine the rest of his life play out on a television screen.
Criminal justice in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic has gone virtual while the court attempts to facilitate business at a distance. But, as COVID continues to spread in communities and among incarcerated populations, some defendants have been left alone in the courtroom.
Proceedings
On Monday, Branch 5 of the Racine County Circuit Court held its hearings by Zoom. A large television screen was set up in the room and the judge, court personnel and some attorneys appeared on screen. Several inmates making initial appearances that day also appeared virtually, using Zoom from within the Racine County Jail while the attorneys assigned to them appeared virtually from a separate location.
One of the defendants appearing Monday was Liggins, 59, who is facing a potentially long prison sentence on multiple felony counts for allegedly distributing heroin and using his home as a base for that operation. He has been an inmate at the Racine County Jail for 18 months. Despite that, Monday was the first time Liggins had seen or spoken with his attorney in months.
Grant Henderson, of the Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office, represents Liggins. According to Henderson, the pandemic delayed his ability to meet with his client as Liggins had been in isolation due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Racine County Jail.
When an inmate is suspected of carrying the coronavirus or has tested positive, the jail says it will immediately isolate them and then place the others who they share a dayroom with in “isolation” — meaning those who might be exposed won’t be able to move or mingle with others, thus reducing the risk of mass exposure. But isolations also delay court proceedings, like in this case since Liggins had been in isolation and thus was unable to go to court, and Henderson was unable to visit with his client.
The case may settle with a plea agreement, but there was no discussion of bail for the defendant. Liggins is being held without bail on a warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service, Eastern District of Wisconsin, on allegations he violated the terms of his supervised release. He is also currently facing drug dealing charges.
During the hearing, Liggins appeared to make seemingly incriminating remarks, including “What did I do so bad, chasing the dragon?” — slang for the use of opiates like heroin. Under normal circumstances, defendants are usually able to have their questions answered before on-the-record court hearings before a judge and the prosecutor, and they can receive instructions during proceedings. That didn’t appear to happen Monday as Higgins sat alone at the defendant’s table.
Henderson said he would see his client that day or the next since Liggins was now out of isolation.
“No bond or nothing?” Liggins called out to the mostly empty courtroom. “I’m just still stuck here? ... Where is the justice?”
Support Local Journalism
Communication equipment issues
Another speaker Monday noted the video conferencing equipment in the cellblock where Liggins is being held does not work.
Lt. James Evans, of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, acknowledged there have been issues with the video conferencing equipment at the Racine County Jail but all other forms of communication for the inmates were still functioning.
The video systems are maintained on contract by Securus Technologies, whose personnel were at the jail on Tuesday to repair the system.
Securus Technologies has been on contract with the Racine County Jail for years, Evans said, and has been responsive whenever there have issues. He added repairs to technology frequently take time to complete.
Evans noted that, while it was true some of the video systems were down, the phone system still worked and the mail was delivered. As such, the inmates still had the ability to communicate with the outside and vice versa.
“When things break, our team is right on top of it, pushing for a solution as rapidly as possible,” Evans said.
Case history
Liggins was arrested on May 23, 2019, at his residence following an investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Metro Drug Unit.
According to the criminal complaint, Liggins allegedly sold heroin to a confidential informant working for the Metro Drug Unit. The criminal complaint further alleges both heroin and fentanyl were found in the Liggins home after the delivery of a search warrant.
Liggins was charged with delivering heroin, eight counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, and two counts of possession of heroin with the intent to sale. He was on federal parole at the time for distribution of heroin that resulted in a death.
In Photos: Opposing political views, but still friendly neighbors
Marco Diaz and Tom Marquis are voting for differential presidential candidates, but the Ohio Street next-door neighbors remain best friends. You'll know their houses when you pass them: Their yards are filled with Biden and Trump signs, respectively.
Photos by Dee Holzel of The Journal Times.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.