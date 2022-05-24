Defamation lawsuit, filed by Mount Pleasant's attorney against village resident, tossed out

RACINE — A defamation lawsuit filed by Mount Pleasant's village attorney against Kelly Gallaher, a Mount Pleasant resident and frequent critic of the Foxconn project as well as village government, was tossed out Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Both sides, however, are still counting Tuesday's verdict as a win.

Chris Smith, the village's attorney, said his only goal in filing the lawsuit was proving that he did not lie to the media — in this case, The Journal Times.

Smith had told a reporter in February that a since-abandoned plan to lengthen elected Mount Pleasant trustees' terms from two years to three had been discussed since 2018.

Gallaher, in public statements made through the "A Better Mt. Pleasant" social media pages she controls, said Smith was lying, which was inaccurate — the court ruled Tuesday that it is factual that such discussions dated back to 2018, even though they were not publicly known until much later.

Gallaher later retracted the claims, but the lawsuit continued regardless, which Gallaher considered an attempt at "intimidation" on Smith's part.

"Well, the main purpose, the main reason I filed the lawsuit was because I felt like I had to prove that I did not lie to The Journal Times," Smith said in a phone interview Tuesday evening.

Smith said that Judge Jon Fredrickson ruling that Smith's statements were accurate was enough for him to be satisfied. "I'm very happy with that outcome, because I'd much rather have that than go through a lengthy court case to prove I did not lie."

The Institute for Justice, a nonprofit law firm working pro bono on Gallaher's behalf, alleged that Smith had acted with an intent to muzzle and intimidate Gallaher — an attempt that appears to have failed.

"Chris Smith’s lawsuit was transparently bogus and had no basis in the law. But a lawsuit doesn’t need to have any merit to scare people into silence, and that’s all too often the whole point of lawsuits like this one," Institute for Justice Senior Attorney Robert McNamara said in a statement Tuesday.

In an interview Tuesday evening, Gallaher said "Obviously, I'm relieved, but I believe that Chris Smith filed a bogus lawsuit that was aimed to bankrupt and defame me."

Gallaher took Fredrickson's ruling as "a warning to public officials that this is part of the job: citizens have a right to criticize their local government."

A release from Institute for Justice stated: "That is why IJ took on Kelly’s case. It is easy for lawyers or people with easy access to lawyers to file lawsuits and force their critics to spend thousands of dollars defending them — or, more likely, simply shut up. But the First Amendment means that lawsuits like Smith’s are baseless. Kelly had done her research and fully explained her basis for thinking that Smith was lying, and Smith — as a government official — has to overcome the high bar of First Amendment protection for speech like Kelly’s."

Gallaher added: "I believe that Chris Smith ... has disqualified himself to serve as a public official ... No (Mount Pleasant) citizen can now engage in public debate without fear that they could be sued."

Smith said Tuesday he was not trying to silence Gallaher, but rather solely clear his name by proving he did not lie. "No, not at all," he said when asked about the claims of Gallaher and the Institute for Justice. "My primary purpose for filing the lawsuit was to publicly prove that I did not lie to the media."

Under U.S. law, a public official to succeed in a defamation lawsuit, they must prove that the person they are accusing of defamation acted with "actual malice." Online records indicate the court found nothing "malicious" in Gallaher's actions.

Smith filed the lawsuit as a private citizen, not as a public official, although his status as a public official is still considered when it comes to the court weighing a defamation lawsuit.

