RACINE — Paul J. Serchen, 58, of the 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue, has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child after a girl, who is now a teenager, told police that Serchen touched her underneath her clothes when she was 9 years old.

The alleged incident happened about almost eight years ago, according to a criminal complaint, during which Serchen allegedly covered the girl’s mouth to keep her from screaming before assaulting her.

The girl came forward this year after Serchen allegedly attempted to assault her again after he broke into her home, but the teen successfully fought Serchen off, according to Racine Police.

According to a criminal complaint, the girl said she has been traumatized by these events.

Serchen was charged Monday with two felonies: first-degree attempted sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and burglary.

Serchen has a criminal history dating to 1980, when he was first convicted for criminal damage to property. Since then, he has been convicted for battery, recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer in a vehicle, three counts of disorderly conduct and seven counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was most recently incarcerated from Jan. 24-Feb. 3, 2017, for operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to online court records, Serchen appeared in court Monday and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He has been ordered to make no contact with the victim or her family.

Serchen had a cash bond set at $10,000.

