Death of Racine firefighter being investigated as a homicide

RACINE — The Racine Police Department reports that it is investigating the death of a 50-year-old who was a 21-year-veteran of the Racine Fire Department as a homicide.

The identity of the deceased has not been publicly released.

No information about a possible cause of death or potential suspects was released.

The investigation began just before noon Sunday when first responders were sent to Pinehurst Avenue "in reference to a male not breathing," the RPD said in a statement Monday.

Pinehurst Avenue is a relatively short residential street just south of St. Lucy Catholic Church and Grade School.

In a release, the RPD asked for witnesses or those with information about the death to call the Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via the p3 app.

Monday afternoon, three Racine Police officers were seen by a reporter on scene, but no crime scene tape or other signs of the active investigation remained.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our Brothers and Sisters in Racine after a tragic loss yesterday," Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, a statewide union for firefighters, said in a Facebook post Monday.

Adam Rogan Reporter-Local Editor Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow | @Could_Be_Rogan