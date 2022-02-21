 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death of Racine firefighter being investigated as a homicide

Pinehurst Avenue, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

Pinehurst Avenue in Racine is shown here on Monday afternoon, little more than 24 hours after a death investigation began there. A 50-year-old Racine firefighter was found dead by first responders called to Pinehurst Avenue Sunday; the Racine Police Department says it is investigating the death as a homicide. By Monday afternoon, a reporter witnessed three police officers on scene, but no remaining crime scene tape or other indication of what had occurred there the day prior.

 LAUREN HENNING,

RACINE — The Racine Police Department reports that it is investigating the death of a 50-year-old who was a 21-year-veteran of the Racine Fire Department as a homicide.

The identity of the deceased has not been publicly released. 

No information about a possible cause of death or potential suspects was released.

Pinehurst Avenue MAP

The investigation began just before noon Sunday when first responders were sent to Pinehurst Avenue "in reference to a male not breathing," the RPD said in a statement Monday. 

Pinehurst Avenue is a relatively short residential street just south of St. Lucy Catholic Church and Grade School.

In a release, the RPD asked for witnesses or those with information about the death to call the Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via the p3 app.

Monday afternoon, three Racine Police officers were seen by a reporter on scene, but no crime scene tape or other signs of the active investigation remained.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our Brothers and Sisters in Racine after a tragic loss yesterday," Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, a statewide union for firefighters, said in a Facebook post Monday.

