Death of James Hamilton: One brother pleads not guilty; brothers face extradition hearing

RACINE — The man arrested along with two of his brothers in connection to a homicide last October was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday for arraignment.

Moises R. Gonzalez, 28, pleaded not guilty to attempted armed robbery as party to a crime and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute as a second offense.

The defendant posted $5,000 bail on Feb. 24 and is on house arrest under the supervision of the Racine County Alternative Program.

As a condition of his release, he can have no contact with his brothers, the co-defendants.

Jonathan M. Martinez, 25, and Christopher A. Martinez, 23, remain in Lake County Jail on Racine County warrants charging them with being fugitives from justice. The cases have been consolidated and they have an extradition status hearing on March 29.

Both Martinez brothers face first-degree intentional homicide charges in Racine County.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched to 1000 block of Monroe Avenue at 10:04 p.m. on Oct. 4 on the report of suspicious circumstances and a possible home invasion.

Inside the residence, officers found James Hamilton, 31, an alleged drug dealer, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the criminal complaint:

Investigators found drugs, guns, $125,041 in cash and evidence there may have been a shootout.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the area that showed a red truck parked in the neighborhood for about an hour before two men left the truck at about 9:45 p.m. and went into Hamilton’s house.

After approximately 2 minutes, they came running out.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators traced the truck to the Martinez brothers.

Gonzalez

The defendant is the older brother of the two charged with murder, but he was not charged with the shooting death of Hamilton.

Gonzalez reportedly told investigators that he sold marijuana on the side to help make ends meet and to support his family.

It was through this side gig that he knew Hamilton. Later, he introduced Hamilton and his younger brother Christopher Martinez, and the two men allegedly began trafficking large quantities of cocaine.

Gonzalez reportedly told investigators that Christopher Martinez was aware of the large amounts of cash that Hamilton had and had spoken repeatedly about the possibility of robbing him.

On the day of the homicide, Gonzalez allegedly picked up Hamilton’s roommate so he would be out of the house for the day. It was at that time that he warned Hamilton “to arm himself because he had a bad feeling.”

It may be that Hamilton took the advice seriously because, according to the criminal complaint, the evidence at the scene indicated the victim and the suspects may have had a shootout.

Allegedly, Gonzalez received a text message from Christopher Martinez stating the robbery had gone bad and he had shot Hamilton. Christopher Martinez also allegedly said he was going to go back for the money but Gonzalez texted him “that it would be stupid to go back” and instead he should “get out of there,” according to the criminal complaint.

Gonzalez said Hamilton was alive after the shooting and made a call to his roommate, who was still with Gonzalez, telling him that either he had been shot or that his dog had been shot.

Later, Christopher Martinez allegedly blamed Gonzalez for what transpired at Hamilton’s house because when they entered, he was armed and on the lookout.

According to Gonzalez, Christopher Martinez said Hamilton shot first and he allegedly returned fire, killing him.

Gonzalez described Christopher Martinez as “wild and crazy and had once aimed a rifle” at him, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant also said his brother had “badgered” him about assisting in the robbery and had further offered $10,000 cash for the assistance.

Gonzalez allegedly told investigators “he didn’t want to upset Christopher because he was scared for his safety and the safety of his family.”

