RACINE — A death after a reported shooting Wednesday night at the intersection of 12th and Center streets is being investigated by the Racine Police Department.
Crime scene tape blocked off the intersection and most of the 1200 block of Center Street, south of the intersection, as of 9 p.m. Wednesday. About a dozen officers were seen outside of a home and a vacant building on the southeast corner of the intersection. Police and paramedics were called to the scene at about 8:15 p.m.
The Police Department confirmed that a death was being investigated, but did not disclose any more information Wednesday night, including an identity or age of the victim and whether the death was related to any criminal activity.
One man was observed being led away from the scene in handcuffs by two Racine Police officers before being driven away in a police vehicle.
Police scanner reports indicate that there were reports of shots fired in the area and reports of a “man down” before police arrived on scene. Scanner traffic also indicated that family of the victim had been in contact with police.
Officers were observed interviewing neighbors, many of whom had exited their homes after police arrived. Nobody The Journal Times spoke with several people in the area who said they had not witnessed the incident or heard gunshots.
This story may be updated with more information as it becomes available.
