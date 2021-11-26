 Skip to main content
Dead body found near Downtown Racine Thanksgiving morning

RACINE — A man's body was found in the area of Main Street and State Street in Racine on Thanksgiving morning, police said.

Little information was available during the holiday, including whether there were any indications of foul play.

"We are conducted (sic) a death investigation reference an adult male who was found deceased in the area (of State and Main). I will have more on Monday," Sgt. Chad Melby, the Racine Police Department's public information officer, said in an email Thursday afternoon.

According to witnesses' posts on social media, the police presence Thursday morning was seen around the Shoop Ramp parking garage at the southwest corner of Main and State streets.

