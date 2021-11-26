Dead body found near Downtown Racine Thanksgiving morning

Just 99¢ gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times. The incredible deal won't last long, so support local…
Little information was available during the holiday, including whether there were any indications of foul play.
"We are conducted (sic) a death investigation reference an adult male who was found deceased in the area (of State and Main). I will have more on Monday," Sgt. Chad Melby, the Racine Police Department's public information officer, said in an email Thursday afternoon.
According to witnesses' posts on social media, the police presence Thursday morning was seen around the Shoop Ramp parking garage at the southwest corner of Main and State streets.
