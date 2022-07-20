Day 3 of trial: Accused killer of Becky Rannow was not an original suspect

RACINE — Law enforcement officers took the stand on Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court and testified regarding the evidence that led to the arrest of the person charged in connection to the 2021 shooting death of Rebecca “Becky” Rannow in her home.

Montreal Greer, 40, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon.

In court Wednesday, it became clear that Greer was not an initial suspect in the killing. It was not until Greer was arrested weeks after the homicide that the gun believed to have been used in the killing was reportedly found next to him on a stoop where he had passed out with an empty bottle of cognac.

Greer and Rannow were acquainted as he was good friends with her boyfriend, and they were roommates earlier in the year.

The exact motive for the shooting has not been stated in court. However, there were items missing from the house, which prosecutors allege Greer attempted to sell.

The jury was seated in the case on Monday. The presentation of the evidence continued Wednesday.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue on Aug. 13, 2021, on the report of a homicide.

The report came from friends of Rannow, who emotionally testified on Tuesday they went to her house after she stopped answering messages and failed to show up for her work shift on Thursday, Aug. 12.

The friends testified they found their friend deceased inside her home.

According to testimony, there were 17 wounds from eight shots; it was initially reported that Rannow had been shot 17 times.

There can be more wounds than shots fired if, for example, a person holds up their arms, allowing the bullet to pass through arm and then into the torso.

Police later found that items from the home were missing, including a PlayStation and a cellphone.

Suspect

Initially, the RPD had no strong suspects in the homicide.

While there was extensive surveillance video from the neighborhood, there was not a clear image of the shooter’s face.

Rannow’s on-again, off-again boyfriend gave investigators a list of names of people connected to the house where she was killed. Rannow’s friends also expressed concern about some of the people connected to the house, but the people they named were relatives or friends of the boyfriend.

Greer’s name did come up.

Investigator Don Nuttall said he thought the suspect would be a young person, based on the clothing he wore, while Greer was nearly 40 years old.

Nuttall described the clothing worn by the person in the surveillance video seen approaching Rannow’s home as an electric blue shirt and ripped jeans. He said the shirt was unique and not something he had seen in stores.

Greer became the focus of the case after he was arrested on Sept. 3, 2021, passed out on the front stoop of a house on Carter Street, next to a bottle of Hennessy cognac and a gun.

The gun was identified as a Taurus G2 9mm.

The defendant is prohibited from having firearms, so he was placed under arrest. The RPD also sent the firearm to the state crime lab, where it was identified as being the gun used in the Rannow homicide.

Prosecutors thus have strong evidence that Greer at least later possessed the gun used to kill Rannow, but no evidence has yet been presented in court that directly indicates Greer fired the fatal shots.

In the initial criminal complaint charging Greer, police reported that video surveillance footage from the neighborhood showed a man with a “particular gait” walking in the direction of Rannow’s home before the shooting and away from the home after the shooting, and that Greer’s gait matches the gait of the individual seen on video.