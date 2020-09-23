Day 2 of Ward homicide trial closely examines Hetland's death and autopsy

Then he saw out of his peripheral vision the man behind the bar pull out a gun as he moved toward the cash register.

“I yelled out, ‘We’re being robbed,’ but the music was so loud so I’m not sure how many people heard,” he said.

He then saw Hetland go over the bar. As Hetland and the perpetrator tussled, Valadez said at one point the perpetrator’s mask slipped on the side of his face, giving Valadez a brief glimpse of his cheek.

He noted the man’s facial hair was kinky and compared it to the facial hair of basketball star Steph Curry or guitarist Carlos Santana.

When Hetland was shot and the perpetrator had escaped, Valadez was the first to reach Hetland to administer first aid. He testified that he saw the bullet hole in Hetland’s chest with very little blood around it. Based on his medical training, that told him Hetland’s heart was no longer pumping. He searched for a pulse but found none and saw Hetland’s pupils dilate.

“I knew he’d expired,” Valadez said.

One of the defense’s arguments in the case is that the perpetrator, based on his actions that evening, seemed familiar with Teezers and its layout, whereas Ward claimed he had never been to Teezers.