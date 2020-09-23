Day 2 of Ward homicide trial closely examines Hetland's death and autopsy

RACINE — Racine Firefighter and emergency medical technician Otoniel Valadez was at Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., on the evening of June 17, 2019, for the same reason as many of the other patrons that night: It was the first night of the bar’s summer pool league.
Valadez was not only a witness to an armed robbery and the shooting of John Hetland, but he was the first to examine Hetland and realize that he had died.
He testified before a jury on Wednesday morning in the trial of Dalquavis Ward, who is suspected of being the masked perpetrator responsible for the crimes. Ward faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.
After a prolonged lunch break Wednesday afternoon, the court adjourned at 2 p.m. without explanation. The trial is scheduled to resume at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Defense attorney Charles Glynne told reporters the prosecution planned to continue calling their witnesses, including a DNA expert.
Another eyewitness
After his team had finished a game of pool, Valadez was hanging out at Teezers when he noticed a guy walk into the bar, “with a very deliberate pace,” wearing dark colors and a mask.
“This guy’s dressed like its Halloween,” he recalled thinking at the time.
Then he saw out of his peripheral vision the man behind the bar pull out a gun as he moved toward the cash register.
“I yelled out, ‘We’re being robbed,’ but the music was so loud so I’m not sure how many people heard,” he said.
He then saw Hetland go over the bar. As Hetland and the perpetrator tussled, Valadez said at one point the perpetrator’s mask slipped on the side of his face, giving Valadez a brief glimpse of his cheek.
He noted the man’s facial hair was kinky and compared it to the facial hair of basketball star Steph Curry or guitarist Carlos Santana.
When Hetland was shot and the perpetrator had escaped, Valadez was the first to reach Hetland to administer first aid. He testified that he saw the bullet hole in Hetland’s chest with very little blood around it. Based on his medical training, that told him Hetland’s heart was no longer pumping. He searched for a pulse but found none and saw Hetland’s pupils dilate.
“I knew he’d expired,” Valadez said.
One of the defense’s arguments in the case is that the perpetrator, based on his actions that evening, seemed familiar with Teezers and its layout, whereas Ward claimed he had never been to Teezers.
Along those lines, defense attorney Kristyne Watson asked if, before the incident, Valadez had known there was an exit through the kitchen, which is how the perpetrator fled. Valadez, who said he had been a patron at Teezers for years, said he had not.
The aftermath
On Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Kristopher Schwartz, who co-managed the investigation, detailed the layers of security put in place around the scene after the incident. The defense asked about the logs of officers and emergency responders to establish that many people were on the scene that night.
The jury was shown a surveillance video of the incident, including the suspect attempting to open a locked door from the outside of Teezers, where Ward’s DNA was later allegedly found.
Teezers had just installed a new, high-end surveillance system just a few months before the shooting that included 16 cameras, Schwartz said. Schwartz said that Ward also fits the general description that most witnesses to the shooting gave of the shooter, excluding a few outliers.
Ward’s residence was searched when he was arrested; officials did not find the gun nor any clothing matching what the perpetrator wore.
Schwartz stated that law enforcement did not have any suspects in the case until Ward’s DNA was identified on the Teezers doorknob that the video showed the shooter had touched.
The defense asked him if anyone had identified Ward from watching the surveillance video and Schwartz stated that they did not. He stated that Ward was identified due to his DNA being found on the scene in areas that the video shows that the shooter touched.
Dr. Douglas Kelley from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted the autopsy on Hetland. He stated that the crime lab had requested additional swabs to look for the perpetrator’s DNA that could have transferred onto Hetland when the two scuffled. Kelley testified that he found bruising on Hetland’s hands, forearms and shoulders consistent with a scuffle.
One of the prosecution’s goals in this case is to prove not only that Ward shot Hetland but that it was intentional. Part of the district attorney’s argument is that the scuffle had ended with Hetland falling backward and that Ward had shot him in the chest intending to kill him when Hetland was still on the ground.
Kelley testified that he had found signs of hemorrhaging on the back of Hetland’s head, which he could tell was from blunt force head trauma shortly before he died. He also agreed with prosecutors that the bullet’s pathway in Hetland’s chest was consistent with someone who was shot from above from intermediate range, which he estimated would be around 3 feet away.
Kelley said the bullet hit Hetland’s aorta, the body’s largest artery. When asked how long someone could survive with such an injury, Kelley said, “it’s a range of seconds.”
The defense asked Kelley if law enforcement was in the room when he conducted the autopsy and whether he knew Hetland was a police officer. Kelley said that it was possible investigators would have observed but there was nothing abnormal about that.
The prosecution asked if Kelley did anything differently because he knew Hetland was a police officer. Kelley said no.
