Day 1 coverage of trial for suspect in officer's death: 'I just remember looking up and someone was there with a gun pointed at me'

Another unique thing about Ward, according to Diener, was that he did not seem to be deterred by whether customers or other bystanders were in the location that he planned to rob, which Diener said is uncommon — most robbers prefer to wait until all the customers leave.

The night in question

Teezers was pretty busy on Monday, June 17, 2019, because it was the first night of a pool league. Owner Dino Paros was there to collect fees for the league when he recognized Hetland at the bar and offered to buy him a shot. Fritz recalled that Hetland asked her what was good to eat and she recommended the tacos. She didn’t remember what he ordered but that Hetland and Paros were chatting for a bit at the bar.

Fritz went down to one of the computer screens to separate some tabs when she noticed that someone else was behind the bar.

“I just remember looking up and someone was there with a gun pointed at me,” Fritz said. When asked how he asked for the money Fritz said, “Just quiet. He wasn’t loud like, ‘Give me the (expletive) money’”

She opened the register and gave him the cash and then he asked for the money bag. As she moved toward the money bag she said she, “heard a commotion to the left of me.”