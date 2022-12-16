DA's Office pushes back against claims of delusions in NGI case

RACINE — When investigators first released information about the homicide that occurred in the parking lot of Angel’s Salon, 2221 Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, on Aug. 28, 2021, they said Tamir Williams, 35, killed Andre Sandoval, 21, after he refused to pay for a $25 haircut.

The Racine County District Attorney's Office has raised a defense that makes it appear the truth is more complicated.

Williams had been living with schizoaffective disorder on the bipolar spectrum for years and had come to believe he was chosen by God to participate in a war occurring in the unseen world between good and evil.

Psychologists testified Williams told them he had received signs indicating Sandoval was the antichrist, and he had been tasked by God to kill the antichrist.

There is, however, no way to prove this beyond a shadow of a doubt.

The Racine County District Attorney's Office is fighting Williams’ claim that he was NGI (not guilty by reason of mental defect) at the time of the homicide.

There is no disputing Williams suffered from severe mental illness. Three separate psychologist have testified to that fact, but that is not sufficient for a special plea.

It has to also be shown the defendant’s mental illness:

1. Substantially hindered his ability to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions, and

2. Led to an inability to conform his behavior to a legal standard..

The state set out to prove that Williams had been capable of conforming his behavior, and the shooting death of Andre Sandoval was really over a $25 owed for a haircut.

Trial

The trial to determine whether Williams is not guilty by reason of mental defect began Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Williams has already pleaded guilty to the underlying facts of the case; that is, that he shot and killed Sandoval with a gun he was not legally allowed to possess.

The defense chose to forgo a jury trial. Judge Robert Repischak will determine whether or not the defendant can mentally be held responsible for the homicide.

Usually in a criminal case, the state has the burden of proving the defendant is guilty of a crime.

In an NGI case, the burden falls to the defense to prove the defendant was not mentally responsible for the crime.

Two psychologists have testified they have examined Williams and in their professional opinion he is NGI, not guilty by reason of mental defect.

Dr. Jenna Niess, who conducted a forensic mental health evaluation on Williams, said the defendant absolutely did not believe it was wrong to kill the antichrist. In fact, he had been ordered by God to do so.

On Thursday, the Racine County DA’s Office began presenting evidence that the homicide was over payment for a haircut and was not driven by Williams' mental illness.

Triggered

In the months before the trial, Dr. Deborah Collins reviewed the evidence and conducted a forensic mental health examination of the defendant on behalf of the state.

On Thursday, she took the stand and under questioning agreed with much of what the two psychologists before her had testified to. She agreed that Williams had a psychotic disorder but disagreed he was on the bipolar spectrum because she did not see the mania that had been witnessed by the other two psychologists.

According to previous testimony, mania is cyclical.

However, Collins did not believe Williams was NGI at the time of the homicide – despite his claim to hallucinations and delusions.

In order to be found not guilty by reason of mental defect, a defendant must have more than a mental illness.

It has to be shown the defendant had a mental illness that:

Substantially hindered his ability to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions, and Led to an inability to conform his behavior to a legal standard.

When Collins examined the life led by Tamir Williams, she saw a guy who could conform his behavior — at least to a social standard.

She pointed out the defendant had:

Held his job for two years.

Traveled frequently, including a trip abroad to Israel, which would require him to conform his behavior for long periods of time on an airplane.

He supported himself and lived independently.

He had little contact with law enforcement or mental health professionals for a person who was 33 years old at the time of the crime, something that was a bit unusual for a person with his mental illness. A person who could not conform their behavior would be a person whose behavior would appear out-of-control.

Had some education, having two semesters of college and attended technical school to become a barber.

Was held in the Racine County Detention Center for a lengthy period awaiting trial, without the medications prescribed to him, which he declined to take, without any major incidence.

Williams had been arrested in January 2021 for attacking a complete stranger on the street. He told psychologists he thought the person might be possessed by an evil entity.

However, in the eight months that followed, Collins noted, the defendant had no further contact with law enforcement. He did, though, buy the gun, which he was prohibited from doing due to an injunction that followed the battery charge.

Even on the day of the homicide, while Williams was cutting Sandoval’s hair, the defendant displayed “very good behavioral control when focused on his goal,” Collins said.

Even after his arrest, he showed “no signs of acute psychiatric distress” and was recorded saying, “I did the crime; I’ll do the time.”

Collins said the events triggering the homicide stemmed from “an external provocation rather than the disease.” That is, Sandoval left the salon without paying for his haircut, which Williams said had never happened to him before.

She pointed out Williams said multiple times, “I shot the man” and not “I shot the antichrist” — though she acknowledged there were later conversations in which he did say exactly that.

Cross examination

When asked by the defense, Collins said she has done hundreds of NGIs, she did not have an exact number, and of she found approximately 6% were actually not guilty by reason of mental defect.

She stuck to her assessment that Williams was angry about getting stiffed for the haircut and quoted the defendant saying he would not have shot Sandoval if he had been paid.

“That triggered an anger in the first instance,” she said.

According to the two psychologist who also examined Williams, the refusal by Sandoval to pay for the haircut was taken as a sign by Williams that he (Sandoval) was the antichrist, come to take something from him given by God; that is, the ability to support himself by being a barber.

Attorney Alexander Kostal, one of two attorneys who represents Williams, asked Collins if she thought Williams was lying.

She retorted that in order to believe Williams, one would have to believe Williams saw the antichrist walk in, that he gave the antichrist a haircut, and then wanted $25 from the antichrist for the haircut.

Kostal responded by pointing out that Williams said he was initially unsure if Sandoval was the antichrist. It was not until he refused to pay that Williams took that as a sign.

Collins acknowledged Williams did say that.

When asked if she thought Williams was lying, on two separate occasions she responded she did not know.

“I’m not a soothsayer,” Collins said. “I don’t know if he is lying or telling the truth. I only know what he said.”

Kostal went through the extensive record indicating the many occasions when Williams’ religious delusions and hallucinations were on display and recorded.

As one example, Williams described the day of the homicide and called it “the day Satan showed up.”

Collins agreed Williams said all of those things, but did not back away from her assessment that the homicide was driven by anger over the bill not being paid and not from Williams’ mental disease.

She said those statements did not undue other things Williams said, such as “I did the crime; I’ll do the time,” that indicated he had the substantial capacity to understand the wrongfulness of his actions.

Kostal pointed out that Williams also said angels were going to come and rescue him from jail.

