DA's Office obtains new evidence, dismisses case against man charged with child sex crime

RACINE — A criminal case involving alleged sex crimes against a child was dismissed just days before it was set to go to trial in Racine County.

The trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 10, but was dismissed at the request of the Racine County District Attorney’s Office during a status conference held Friday.

$1 for 6 months of unlimited local journalism Get the information you need to help keep you and your loved ones safe, healthy and updated on important issues and events.

Eric B. Luedtke, 33, was charged in February with first-degree child sexual assault/sexual assault on a person under the age of 13 and false imprisonment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Assistant District Attorney Brian Van Schyndel told the court the DA’s Office had received new information that morning and, as a result, would not be able to meet their burden at trial. He indicated that a letter was filed that explained the reasoning for the dismissal, but the letter is confidential.

Jillian Scheidegger, the defendant’s attorney, asked the court to have the case removed from CCAP (Consolidated Court Automation Programs), the state’s court case database. Judge Wynne Laufenberg granted the request and ordered the case removed from CCAP within 60 days.

Luedtke was not in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Monday.

Case history