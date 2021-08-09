DA's Office obtains new evidence, dismisses case against man charged with child sex crime

RACINE — A criminal case involving alleged sex crimes against a child was dismissed just days before it was set to go to trial in Racine County.
The trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 10, but was dismissed at the request of the Racine County District Attorney’s Office during a status conference held Friday.
Eric B. Luedtke, 33, was charged in February with first-degree child sexual assault/sexual assault on a person under the age of 13 and false imprisonment.
Assistant District Attorney Brian Van Schyndel told the court the DA’s Office had received new information that morning and, as a result, would not be able to meet their burden at trial. He indicated that a letter was filed that explained the reasoning for the dismissal, but the letter is confidential.
Jillian Scheidegger, the defendant’s attorney, asked the court to have the case removed from CCAP (Consolidated Court Automation Programs), the state’s court case database. Judge Wynne Laufenberg granted the request and ordered the case removed from CCAP within 60 days.
Luedtke was not in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Monday.
Case history
Luedtke was arrested in February after a female reportedly told a Walworth County Sheriff’s Office detective that she had been sexually assaulted when she was 9 or 10 years old. She alleged the person who assaulted her was Luedtke and that the assault occurred in a home on the 6200 block of Highway 31 in Racine County.