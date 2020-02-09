DA's office extends offer to ex-teacher accused of sexually assault student after mistrial

RACINE — The Racine County District Attorney’s Office has extended an offer to the former Washington-Caldwell Elementary School eighth-grade teacher accused of sexually assaulting a former student. However, he needs more time to decide whether or not he will take it.

Justin D. Spiegelhoff, 37, of Burlington, is charged with a felony charge of second-degree assault of a child.

“We don’t have it resolved. There has been an offer made, Mr. Spiegelhoff and I want to discuss that further, but we don’t want to take the trial date off in the event that we can’t resolve it,” Patrick Cafferty, Spiegelhoff’s attorney, said in court Tuesday.

Spiegelhoff was tried in July, but after deliberating for more than six hours, a jury of 12 came back hung and a mistrial was declared. A second trial has been scheduled for April 21-23.

“Negotiations have come to an end,” Assistant District Attorney Brian Van Schyndel said. “If the offer is not taken, we will be ready for trial.”

Spiegelhoff faces a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

Sexual assault alleged