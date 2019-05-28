DA prosecuting more dealers with homicide after overdose deaths

RACINE — In light of the rising death toll of the opioid epidemic, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson said that her office is more aggressively prosecuting dealers accused of providing drugs to someone who fatally overdoses.
As a result, a 31-year-old Racine man could spend the rest of his life in prison after the heroin he allegedly sold killed Joseph Barnes, a 59-year-old welder and longtime Racinian, on Feb. 3.
The alleged dealer, Gabriel Bernal, is facing as many as 77 years behind bars, thanks to powers given to prosecutors in the 1980s that have been little used in Racine County until recently. However, previous convictions indicate it isn’t likely he’ll actually end up getting a prolonged sentence.
The basketball connection
Even though Bernal didn’t directly inject the drugs that ended Barnes’ life — it’s not even clear if the two men had ever even met — Bernal could still be legally culpable for the death if he’s found guilty.
This is because of "Len Bias" laws.
These laws get their names from Len Bias, who died from a cocaine overdose on June 19, 1986, at the University of Maryland, two days after he was picked second overall in the NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.
The person who allegedly provided cocaine to Bias that day, Brian Tribble, was acquitted of all charges related to Bias’ death, although he later served prison time for an unrelated drug conviction.
The high-profile nature of Bias’ death spurred Congress — with Republicans at the time holding a small majority in the Senate, and Democrats dominating the House — and President Ronald Reagan to quickly ratify a bill, the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986, that permitted life sentences for anyone found to have provided drugs that caused another individual’s death.
That bill also raised the stakes in the so-called “War on Drugs” by reinforcing mandatory minimum sentences for drug-related offenses.
One of the bill’s authors — Eric Sterling, a criminal justice attorney — has now publicly condemned its effect, blaming the laws he helped create for the explosion of the U.S. prison population over the past three decades.
Wisconsin instituted its own Len Bias law before the end of the ‘80s.
Len Bias here
“For many years, it (Wisconsin’s Len Bias law) went unused in Racine County,” District Attorney Hanson said in an email, “but with the sudden increase in overdose deaths brought on by the spread of heroin and other opiates, it is a law we are using to deter people from distributing heroin.”
Despite a high maximum sentence, charges tied to the Len Bias law have rarely led to long-term punishments here.
In the last two years, Len Bias laws have been used in four sets of charges in Racine County, according to Hanson:
1. Bernal, who was charged on May 8 with felony first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, which carries a maximum penalty of 40 years of incarceration, in addition to less severe drug-dealing charges and one felony recklessly endangering safety connected to another woman’s non-lethal overdose.
Bernal has served time previously because of a handful of prior drug convictions, including selling narcotic drugs and marijuana in Racine County in 2017, and selling controlled substances in Florida in 2006.
2. Joshua Hudy, a Racine man who was charged on April 8 of this year with the same reckless homicide charge as Bernal. In late March, Hudy allegedly provided heroin that led to a death in a Milwaukee motel.
3 & 4. Jana Mehevic and Matthew J. Halkowitz, who were both charged in August 2018 after allegedly providing fentanyl and crack cocaine to a man who overdosed and died in February 2018.
Despite having originally been charged with first-degree reckless homicide, Halkowitz was sentenced May 17 by Judge Mark F. Nielsen to serve three additional years in prison for his role in that death. His sentence is to expire in January 2025, since he is serving a sentence for a prior heroin possession case. However, there is another pending case against Halkowitz, after he was allegedly found with heroin inside Sauk County Jail on Dec. 29.
It’s a similar situation for Mehevic, who had pleaded guilty and was sentenced on May 20 to three years of incarceration and one year of extended supervision.
State by state
This renewed interest in enforcing Len Bias laws is part of a nationwide trend, according to reporting from last year from The New York Times.
In Minnesota, “murder by overdose” charges had quadrupled over the past decade. Pennsylvania had only four such cases in 2011, but that total skyrocketed to 171 in 2017.
“Using laws devised to go after drug dealers, they (prosecutors) are charging friends, partners and siblings,” the Times wrote. “The accused include young people who shared drugs at a party and a son who gave his mother heroin after her pain medication had been cut off. Many are fellow users, themselves struggling with addiction.”
Moving in the other direction, the prison population in Maryland — Len Bias’ home state — has declined by almost one-third since 2009, in part because it has been backing away from and repealing Len Bias-inspired laws, particularly those with mandatory minimum sentences for drug convictions.
According to reporting from the Baltimore Sun: “Maryland’s 2016 Justice Reinvestment Act is often credited for helping to reduce the prison population in recent years. The landmark legislation sought to divert nonviolent offenders from prison into drug treatment and other programs and included changes to mandatory minimum drug penalties. It went into effect in October 2017.”
Research from The PEW Charitable Trusts, published in March 2018, found "no relationship between prison terms and drug misuse and that the "Sharp rise in federal drug imprisonment (since 1980) yields high cost, low returns. According to that research, although Wisconsin's drug arrest and drug death rates are in the middle of the road compared to the rest of the U.S., its drug imprisonment rate is among the lowest in the country as of 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.