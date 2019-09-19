RACINE — A court appeal and a recall are both possible following Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson’s decision not to charge Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Ty’ Rese West during an arrest attempt on June 15.
Hundreds of demonstrators outside the Racine County Courthouse were enraged Wednesday evening after the decision was announced by West’s mother, although many expected there wouldn’t be any criminal charges.
West’s family said they wanted to take the case federal, without elaborating on details. Others said they want to see Hanson removed from office; her current term ends in January 2021.
In her decision, Hanson stated, “it is my opinion that Sgt. Giese’s actions in this case fall under the privilege of self-defense.”
According to Hanson’s court decision, published Wednesday:
After Giese saw West riding his bike without a headlamp near the intersection of 25th and Racine streets, just after 1:30 a.m. on June 15, West allegedly fled on his bike and then on foot. Giese, a 12-year veteran of the Mount Pleasant Police Department, pursued him in his squad car and then on foot.
During the chase, Giese fired his Taser and missed. West stumbled and fell down soon after, and then either dropped or threw away a handgun he had been carrying, Giese told investigators.
Giese said he heard something, probably the gun, hit a chain-link fence to West’s left and then bounce back toward him.
Giese then stood over West while he was on the ground and placed his foot on West’s left hand. Giese said that West was reaching for the handgun, which was sitting in the grass about three inches away.
In body camera footage taken by a different officer who arrived at the scene after West was shot, Giese can be heard telling other officers: “I got him down. He tried tossing it (the gun). I was (expletive) stepping on his (expletive) hand right here. And he (expletive), then he kept on moving towards it. And then he moves past it as he’s (expletive) moving back. And I told him, I said, ‘I’m going to (expletive) shoot you, I’m going to (expletive) shoot you.’ And (expletive) — he didn’t (expletive) listen. He wouldn’t (expletive) stand still.”
When West started to get loose and continued to ignore commands, Giese said that he feared for his life, stepped approximately 3 feet away and shot West three times: twice in the head and once in the shoulder.
The DA’s decision stated: “Based on his training and experience, Sergeant Giese knows that if Mr. West is able to get his hand free and obtain the firearm, due to their close proximity, Mr. West will be able to fire the handgun at him.”
According to the autopsy conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, West had been looking upward toward Giese when he was shot.
You have free articles remaining.
Click on the story below to watch body cam footage from other police officers who responded to the scene of the Ty' Rese West shooting on June 15, and also listen to dispatch communications from Sgt. Eric Giese from that night.
Body camera
After months of speculation, the District Attorney’s Office said that there is no video footage of the actual shooting. In the three-plus months between the shooting and the decision not to charge Giese, the Racine Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice and Racine County District Attorney’s Office had repeatedly declined to confirm if any video existed of the scene.
“Sergeant Giese believed he was not able to manually activate his body camera due to him watching Mr. West’s location, beginning his foot pursuit, and attempting to make contact with dispatch on his portable radio,” the decision said.
The decision continued: “In light of the other evidence recovered, I can find no indication that the failure to start the body camera in this incident was intentional or done for any other nefarious purposes.”
Also on Wednesday, the District Attorney’s Office released partially redacted audio of Giese’s communications with Racine County Dispatch of the minutes before and moments after West was shot.
Background included in report
The decision notes Giese’s history as an Army National Guard and Marine veteran, as well as the numerous law enforcement training Giese undertook and classes he instructed.
The decision also noted that West had not yet graduated high school, was employed at McDonald’s, and had a litany of prior encounters with law enforcement, including multiple alleged incidents during which he fled from police, an incident in which he reportedly was in a car that was involved in a drive-by shooting and that West’s fingerprints were found at the scene of a robbery 12 days before his death.
Statements from law enforcement
A press release from the Racine Police Department echoed what Hanson had written, pointing out that: “The Racine County District Attorney determined that ‘Sergeant Giese’s actions in this case fall under the privilege of self-defense.”
The Wisconsin Professional Police Association’s page-long statement supported Hanson’s findings. It said: “Regardless of the facts, the loss of any life is tragic, and we extend our condolences to all those that mourn Mr. West’s untimely death. When it comes to the legal assessment of an officer’s use of force, however, the facts matter.
“In this case, an independent assessment of the facts determined that Sgt. Giese was confronted with a deadly threat, first attempted to deploy his Taser, and was justified in using deadly force when he had no other reasonable alternative available to protect himself and others. While the district attorney’s exoneration of Sgt. Giese does not diminish the tragic outcome in this case, it was the correct decision.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
The facts do not matter to a MOB...and a Racist In Naacp Prince....Prince has a extreme history...and is no matter what interested in facts... The color of ones skin does Not Commit crime....it is the person wearing that skin...and Family is what makes a person. The blame is with the family and raising children ...as it is in almost 100% of most youthful criminals...Lack of solid family upbringing...!!!
I knew that it wasn't smart to ride a bike without a light at night - and through Google learned that it is also against WI State Statute, 347.489, and the penalty is may be required to forfeit not less than $10 nor more than $200. It's not being shot 3 times and killed. The Officer could have chosen to confiscate the bicycle and let Tyrese go - it certainly would be the wiser choice if the Police want to be considered as a positive part of the Community - and not killers to be feared. Truth be - for Minorities in Racine County - a minor offense leads to a chase, gun violence and death too many times.
As for the claim that Tyrese's fingerprints were alleged to be found at a crime scene - where then was the warrant for his arrest? No warrant means he wasn't suspect - but Trish had to throw that out there. So let me ask you Trish - provide some specific evidence - not hearsay. And let me remind you Trish - when your opponent, Thomas Binger questioned you about Rich Chiapetes Arrest YOU claimed you couldn't get access - but somehow a lowely member of the public like me, was able to obtain a copy.
Trish Hanson - I'm calling your integrity into question - because I don't believe you.
As for the Officer not being able to turn his video camera on - it is possible - and it is also possible that it is a coverup to protect Racine County and MTP for a huge lawsuit.
As for all the Officers having their body cameras as Eric Giese described what happened - well sure makes it convenient for every Officer to share the same memory and preserves that memory for Eric Giese so he doesn't trip up and possibly provide different testimony at a later date.
It may not be exactly murder - but it is excessive force.
"The Officer could have chosen to confiscate the bicycle and let Tyrese go" Well here's the problem with that mules, west never stopped so that Officer COULD confiscate the bicycle for cryin' out loud. And your claim the west was "shot 3 times and killed." for not having a light on his bike (which was stolen according to the report) under Wis SS 347.489 is pure bullsugar and you know it. And you have the gall to question the integrity of the DA.
"...- a minor offense leads to a chase, gun violence and death too many times." OH PALEEZE. This no longer was a "minor offense" when West refused to stop as he was told, fled, and pulled a stolen gun from his waist band.
I read the whole report and everything he said happened makes sense. He did not have an opportunity to turn the camera on because he had to hold the radio in his left hand and steer his vehicle, then shoot his stun gun, then grab his 9MM. All this while not taking his eyes off of the kid and trying to chase him down. Then he was honest when he said that he decided to "act" instead of "reacting" to the kid after he got ahold of the hun he was trying so hard to grab. I hope Sgt. Eric Giese returns to normal duty and keeps Mount Pleasant safe. He is one of the many everyday hero's that put on the uniform.
It is amazing the amount of White Privilege in this Community. Former DA Rich Chiapete committed numerous crimes and offenses, along with his wife (who was never charged) and got away with 3 Municipal Ordinance tickets issued by City of Racine Attorney RObert Weber - now the Municipal Judge.
As for criminal activity at Racine City Hall - former Mayor John Dickert claimed to have fired an Embezzler - so where is the Police Report and Court Records?
You are twisted my friend in believing that "Tyrese got what he deserved".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.