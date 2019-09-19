{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A court appeal and a recall are both possible following Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson’s decision not to charge Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Ty’ Rese West during an arrest attempt on June 15.

Hundreds of demonstrators outside the Racine County Courthouse were enraged Wednesday evening after the decision was announced by West’s mother, although many expected there wouldn’t be any criminal charges.

West’s family said they wanted to take the case federal, without elaborating on details. Others said they want to see Hanson removed from office; her current term ends in January 2021.

In her decision, Hanson stated, “it is my opinion that Sgt. Giese’s actions in this case fall under the privilege of self-defense.”

According to Hanson’s court decision, published Wednesday:

After Giese saw West riding his bike without a headlamp near the intersection of 25th and Racine streets, just after 1:30 a.m. on June 15, West allegedly fled on his bike and then on foot. Giese, a 12-year veteran of the Mount Pleasant Police Department, pursued him in his squad car and then on foot.

During the chase, Giese fired his Taser and missed. West stumbled and fell down soon after, and then either dropped or threw away a handgun he had been carrying, Giese told investigators.

Giese said he heard something, probably the gun, hit a chain-link fence to West’s left and then bounce back toward him.

Giese then stood over West while he was on the ground and placed his foot on West’s left hand. Giese said that West was reaching for the handgun, which was sitting in the grass about three inches away.

In body camera footage taken by a different officer who arrived at the scene after West was shot, Giese can be heard telling other officers: “I got him down. He tried tossing it (the gun). I was (expletive) stepping on his (expletive) hand right here. And he (expletive), then he kept on moving towards it. And then he moves past it as he’s (expletive) moving back. And I told him, I said, ‘I’m going to (expletive) shoot you, I’m going to (expletive) shoot you.’ And (expletive) — he didn’t (expletive) listen. He wouldn’t (expletive) stand still.”

When West started to get loose and continued to ignore commands, Giese said that he feared for his life, stepped approximately 3 feet away and shot West three times: twice in the head and once in the shoulder.

The DA’s decision stated: “Based on his training and experience, Sergeant Giese knows that if Mr. West is able to get his hand free and obtain the firearm, due to their close proximity, Mr. West will be able to fire the handgun at him.”

According to the autopsy conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, West had been looking upward toward Giese when he was shot.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Body camera

After months of speculation, the District Attorney’s Office said that there is no video footage of the actual shooting. In the three-plus months between the shooting and the decision not to charge Giese, the Racine Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice and Racine County District Attorney’s Office had repeatedly declined to confirm if any video existed of the scene.

“Sergeant Giese believed he was not able to manually activate his body camera due to him watching Mr. West’s location, beginning his foot pursuit, and attempting to make contact with dispatch on his portable radio,” the decision said.

The decision continued: “In light of the other evidence recovered, I can find no indication that the failure to start the body camera in this incident was intentional or done for any other nefarious purposes.”

Also on Wednesday, the District Attorney’s Office released partially redacted audio of Giese’s communications with Racine County Dispatch of the minutes before and moments after West was shot.

Background included in report

The decision notes Giese’s history as an Army National Guard and Marine veteran, as well as the numerous law enforcement training Giese undertook and classes he instructed.

The decision also noted that West had not yet graduated high school, was employed at McDonald’s, and had a litany of prior encounters with law enforcement, including multiple alleged incidents during which he fled from police, an incident in which he reportedly was in a car that was involved in a drive-by shooting and that West’s fingerprints were found at the scene of a robbery 12 days before his death.

Statements from law enforcement

A press release from the Racine Police Department echoed what Hanson had written, pointing out that: “The Racine County District Attorney determined that ‘Sergeant Giese’s actions in this case fall under the privilege of self-defense.”

The Wisconsin Professional Police Association’s page-long statement supported Hanson’s findings. It said: “Regardless of the facts, the loss of any life is tragic, and we extend our condolences to all those that mourn Mr. West’s untimely death. When it comes to the legal assessment of an officer’s use of force, however, the facts matter.

“In this case, an independent assessment of the facts determined that Sgt. Giese was confronted with a deadly threat, first attempted to deploy his Taser, and was justified in using deadly force when he had no other reasonable alternative available to protect himself and others. While the district attorney’s exoneration of Sgt. Giese does not diminish the tragic outcome in this case, it was the correct decision.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments