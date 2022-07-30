Cudahy man charged after other man found beaten, unconscious on sidewalk in Racine

RACINE — A man allegedly yelled "I'll beat his (expletive) in front of the police! I don't give a (expletive)!" prior to an assault that left a man unconscious in and needing to be intubated Racine.
Allen D. Bronson, 34, of Cudahy, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On July 16, an officer was sent to the 2100 block of Slauson Avenue in Racine for an assault. A man was found unconscious on the sidewalk, and he had shallow breathing while bleeding profusely from the head. He was intubated and transported to Froedtert Hospital.
Nearby camera footage showed a man pacing and shouting, then taking off his shirt and flexing. He then says "Come show me I'm a (expletive)! I'll beat his (expletive) in front of the police! I don't give a (expletive)!" He then crossed the street and assaulted a man, knocking him over and punching him repeatedly.
An investigator reviewed the footage and spoke to witnesses.
The attacker was identified by the nickname "Red Beard," and a witness said he sometimes collected scrap metal in the neighborhood. The investigator was able to then identify the suspect as Bronson. In speaking with him, Bronson admitted to assaulting the man and said the assault "should not have gone as far as it did."
He admitted to drinking prior to the attack.
Bronson was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Marquese M. Snow
Marquese M. Snow, 1300 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert L. Ruffin
Robert L. Ruffin, 1600 block of Kuiper Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nicole L. Joseph
Nicole L. Joseph, 4500 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicole S. Gossett
Nicole S. Gossett, 1600 block of Erie Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob Allen Decheck
Jacob Allen Decheck, Franksville, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Gregory Bernard Cotton
Gregory (aka Jezzy-Mac) Bernard Cotton, 2100 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Charles Lee Canady
Charles Lee Canady, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury), obstructing an officer.
Malik D. Seay
Malik D. Seay, 1600 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery.
Samuel Sanchez Sr.
Samuel Sanchez Sr., 1200 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, escape.
Howard R. Scott
Howard R. Scott, 1400 block of 16th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC, resisting an officer.
Adam Neau
Adam Neau, 1600 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon.