Cudahy man charged after other man found beaten, unconscious on sidewalk in Racine

RACINE — A man allegedly yelled "I'll beat his (expletive) in front of the police! I don't give a (expletive)!" prior to an assault that left a man unconscious in and needing to be intubated Racine.

Allen D. Bronson, 34, of Cudahy, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 16, an officer was sent to the 2100 block of Slauson Avenue in Racine for an assault. A man was found unconscious on the sidewalk, and he had shallow breathing while bleeding profusely from the head. He was intubated and transported to Froedtert Hospital.

Nearby camera footage showed a man pacing and shouting, then taking off his shirt and flexing. He then says "Come show me I'm a (expletive)! I'll beat his (expletive) in front of the police! I don't give a (expletive)!" He then crossed the street and assaulted a man, knocking him over and punching him repeatedly.

An investigator reviewed the footage and spoke to witnesses.

The attacker was identified by the nickname "Red Beard," and a witness said he sometimes collected scrap metal in the neighborhood. The investigator was able to then identify the suspect as Bronson. In speaking with him, Bronson admitted to assaulting the man and said the assault "should not have gone as far as it did."

He admitted to drinking prior to the attack.

Bronson was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.