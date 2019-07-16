BURLINGTON — A litany of drugs were reportedly found Thursday morning by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit in the home of a Burlington man who had recently been released from prison.
The suspect, 48-year-old Phillip Zadurski, has been arrested. The Sheriff’s Office said that he had been out of prison for less than a year when he was arrested again.
In the home on the south side of Burlington, in the 400 block of West Market Street, law enforcement reported finding the following drugs:
- 38.6 grams of hash
- 94.6 grams of mushrooms (psilocybin)
- 18.7 grams of crystal meth
- 11.1 grams of crack cocaine
- 3.5 grams of MDMA (also known as ecstasy)
- 20 Suboxone strips (a prescription narcotic)
A digital scale, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia also were found, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The City of Burlington Police Department's K-9 unit assisted the Sheriff's Office in the investigation.
In a statement, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said: “Zadurski has a criminal history of selling dangerous and oftentimes deadly drugs. Repeat drug offenders need to have harsher penalties. How many more drug overdoses will occur before our criminal justice system wakes up?”
Zadurski was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with the following felony charges:
- Possession of THC with intent to deliver
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
- Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver
- Possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver
- Possession of MDMA with intent to deliver
- Possession of Schedule III drugs with intent to deliver
- Maintaining a drug house for sales/manufacture
He remained in custody as of Tuesday at the Racine County Jail.
Zadurski has prior convictions for:
- 1991: Distribution of a controlled substance near a school in Milwaukee County
- 2006: Operating with a controlled substance in Lafayette County
- 2006: Possession of THC, second offense, in Walworth County
- 2007: Battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments in Walworth County
- 2012: Possession of THC, repeat offense, in Milwaukee County
- 2014: Possession with intent to deliver narcotics, repeat offense, in Walworth County
- 2014: Possession of cocaine, repeat offense, in Rock County
