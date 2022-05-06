CRITICAL INCIDENT, LIVE UPDATES: SWAT on scene, officers appear to have a suspect surrounded in building

RACINE — There is an ongoing "critical incident" that began Friday morning near the intersection of Byrd Avenue and Echo Lane, one block west of Ohio Street, in the City of Racine.

An alert from the Racine County Sheriff's Office is advising those within two blocks of the area to "shelter in place" and for the public to "avoid the area."

A Journal Times reporter on scene heard a law enforcement officer on a megaphone telling an individual, who is in or near what appears to be an apartment building or home on the 4900 block of Byrd Avenue, that they are "under arrest."

The U.S. Marshals are also involved and on scene, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.

Several dozen law enforcement officers are in the neighborhood, many of them armed with rifles and wearing protective tactical gear. A SWAT squad also arrived on scene at around 12:10 p.m.

A resident of the neighborhood and an employee of a nearby business both told The Journal Times that no gunshots were heard. Multiple witness said that, in the morning, they saw a woman and multiple children exit the building that the suspect appears to be inside; the woman and children were then taken away in an ambulance.

In that area are a number of apartment buildings, the Home Harbor of Racine Assisted Living Community, Starbuck Middle School, Hantschel Park, where Giese Elementary had been before it was torn down over the past year and the Star Roller Rink.

The Journal Times will be publishing more information when it is available.

