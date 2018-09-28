Criminal complaints Monday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 28
This list is not necessarily comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Jonathan A. Anderson, 32, 2000 block of Wustum Avenue, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (fourth offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (third offense)
David G. Baake, 65, 600 block of Foxtree Circle, battery to a rescue worker, disorderly conduct
Jerrid B. Barber, 41, homeless, burglary of a building or dwelling (two counts), misdemeanor theft
Jacob Ryan Benson, 30, 1000 block of Union Grove, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, resisting an officer
Jose A. Bernal, 1200 block of Blake Avenue, 30, disorderly conduct
Sandra L. Bicknase, 36, Waukesha, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution ($500-$10,000)
Maria Billings, 35, 4500 block of Maple Road, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (fourth offense), resisting an officer, battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct
Ricky Jermaine Burnside, 38, criminal trespass (repeater), misdemeanor battery with use of a dangerous weapon (repeater), misdemeanor theft (repeater), disorderly conduct (repeater)
Fermin M. Calderon Moncines, 50, 1200 block of Buchanan Street, obstructing an officer
Kenyon Canady, 1500 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of THC (second and subsequent offense), obstructing an officer
Herman L. Carter, 52, 2400 block of 61st Street, uttering a forgery
Ricardo A. Caruso Jr., 37, 1900 block of Hayes Avenue, criminal damage to property (repeater), disorderly conduct (repeater), lewd and lascivious behavior (repeater), resisting an officer (repeater), misdemeanor bail jumping (repeater), obstructing an officer, possession of THC (repeater), resisting an officer (repeater), misdemeanor bail jumping (repeater, two counts)
Erik R. Claypool, 31, 4000 block of 20th Street, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping
Vanrobert Chandler, 1900 Prospect Street, Racine, hit and run
Daniel Chenoweth, 1400 block of 12th Street, Racine, retail theft (less than or equal to $500)
Demonte Jerome Coates, 33, 5400 block of 60th Street, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver THC near a school, manufacture/deliver cocaine, possession of THC (repeater), obstructing an officer (repeater)
Lonnie A. Dahl, 43, 5900 block of Oriole Avenue, felony retail theft ($500-$5,000, repeater)
Clyde Diedrick, 5100 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, retail theft (less than or equal to $500), bail jumping
Thomas B. Dunaway, 29, 2900 block of North River Road, Rochester, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct
Maria J. Espinoza-Carvajal, 29, Waukegan, Illinois, felony retail theft ($500-$5,000)
Camila Maria Gomez, 39, 100 block of 22nd Avenue, misdemeanor bail jumping (repeater), felony bail jumping (repeater, three counts)
Delieza Lasha Green, 20, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, obstructing an officer (repeater)
Shane Michael Grell, 27, 5900 block of 16th Street, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping (three counts)
Sandra Hansen, Milwaukee, personal ID theft, credit card-fraudulent use ($2,500-$5,000)
Randy L. Harrington, 38, 2200 block of Kentucky Street, first degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 (two counts)
Clinton Cheyene Harris, 60, 100 block of Seventh Street, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order
Richanda L. Harris, 30, 1300 block of Rapids Drive, possession with intent to deliver schedule I controlled substances (10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (less than 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place
Tony Jackson Sr., 2000 block of Carter Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
Wayne L. Jackson, 62, 1600 block of ML King Drive, possession of THC
Lemario Jevaise Jones, 32, 1300 block of Erie Street, misdemeanor theft (repeater)
Tywasher Kent, 2200 block of Prospect Street, Racine, hit and run, neglecting a child
Michael Krusienski, 1500 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than 200 grams, second and subsequent offense), possession of THC (second and subsequent offense), possession of cocaine (second and subsequent offense), possession of drug paraphernalia
George Lark, Champaign, Illinois, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent
Nicholas Latus, Oak Creek, criminal damage to property, bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Aaron Mcgraw, 1200 block of Erie Street, Racine, attempt armed robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia
Charles McMorris, 59, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, medical assistance fraud, misstate facts in food stamp application (value of benefit more than $5,000)
Charles Jordan Minor, 17, 1400 block of 15th Avenue, Union Grove, possession with intent to deliver THC (less than 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin E. Muth, 28, East Troy, substantial battery, disorderly conduct
Andrew Nelson, 200 block of Edward Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct, bail jumping.
Michael R. Patrick, 55, 4900 block of Schoen Road, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, fraudulent use of a credit card
Dwight Person III, 16, 1200 block of Albert Street, felony bail jumping (six counts), misdemeanor bail jumping (six counts), obstructing an officer
Dezerric Pitts, Kankakee, Illinois, armed robbery, attempting to flee or elude an officer
Jacob Benjamin Plantz, 31, 2200 block of Greet Street, operate a motor vehicle while revoked
Kyle Sanders, 4700 block of Green Bay Road, Racine, retail theft (less than or equal to $500)
Andrew M. Schwalbach, 41, 3000 block of Navajo Trail, misdemeanor bail jumping
Mark H. Scott, 37, Milwaukee, misdemeanor battery (repeater), disorderly conduct (repeater)
Jonathan R. Shelton, 39, 900 block of Monroe Avenue, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony false swearing
Antwon Dovan Smith, 25, 300 block of 11th Street, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct
Courtney Smith, 20 block of Oregon Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, second and subsequent offense), bail jumping.
Jamahl Smith, 5000 block of 17th Avenue, Kenosha, hit and run.
Lisa Stratton, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, retail theft (less than or equal to $500).
Melissa A. Thomas, 30, 1800 block of Franklin Street, neglecting a child (three counts)
Jimmie T. Turner, 44, 800 block of North Bay Ridge Road, possession of narcotic drugs (repeater), operate motor vehicle while revoked (repeater)
Jamal Washington, 24, 3000 block of North 37th Street, operating without a license
