Criminal complaints: Monday, Sept. 17 through Sept. 21
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Angelica Acosta, 3000 block of 88th Street, Sturtevant, uttering a forgery.
Robert E. Auch, 5500 block of Scenery Road, Waterford, misdemeanor battery.
Keith E. Banks, 1300 block of Marquette Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, two counts of felony bail jumping.
Chloe C. Baskin, Milwaukee, felony retail theft, intentionally take between $500 and $5,000, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, felony personal identity theft.
Deandre D. Berryhill, 2000 block of West Boulevard, Racine, felony personal ID theft, financial gain.
Deandre Lee Blair, 2800 block of Crossridge Drive, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.
John F. Bouie, 3600 block of Erie Street, Racine, child enticement.
Shalonda D. Bradford, Milwaukee, felony retail theft, $500-$5,000, resisting an officer.
Gordon Briwick, 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, second and subsequent offense.
Alexander B. Brooks, physical abuse of a child, intentionally causing bodily harm.
Taleatha D. Burnette, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, operate a motor vehicle while revoked.
Gerald W. Calhoun, Chicago, felony bail jumping.
Reynaldo Carranza Alvarado, 6200 West State Street, Racine, hit and run.
Jose E. Castro Reyes, Hilbert, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael W. Cina, Milwaukee, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Jeremiah J. Chambliss, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.
David C. Coughlin, 2300 block of Loraine Avenue, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, bail jumping.
Timothy Cox, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, resisting an officer.
Razelle T. Creed, 900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment.
Shawn Fanning, New Berlin, burglary of a building, misdemeanor theft, entry into a locked building.
Petronilo Garcia, 800 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Nicholette Q. Glover, Milwaukee, felony retail theft, $500-$5,000, resisting an officer.
Larry E. Goodwin Sr., 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Kathy Gonzales, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, operating without a license.
Diane Hall, South Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription, felony bail jumping.
Anthony Harrison, 200 block of Amanda Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property.
Edward J. Harness, Milwaukee, retail theft, intentionally conceal between $500 and $5,000, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sean E. L. Herndon Jr., obstructing an officer.
Reggie Hewing, 2300 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, second and subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC, less than or equal to 200 grams, second and subsequent offense, bail jumping.
Damian Hill, 8600 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, operating motor vehicle while revoked, OWI related.
Tyrice Hudson, 2000 block of Franklin Street Upper, Racine, possession of cocaine second subsequent offense, possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense, felony bail jumping.
Steven Ignasiak, 27000 block of Durand Avenue, Burlington, theft of movable property greater than $10,000, obstructing an officer.
Tydelle Isom, 2600 block of 20th Street, Racine, substantial battery.
Skylar Johnston, Wind Lake, third degree sexual assault.
Roy Wade Jones, 6800 block of Three Mile Road, Raymond, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license.
Duanna Jordan, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, bail jumping.
Jonathan M. Kramer, 8000 Fishman Road, Burlington, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Kristin N. Kreiman, 2500 block of West Crescent Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child.
Christopher L. Lang, 5400 block of Athens Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child, intentionally causing bodily harm.
Randy Lawson, Racine, battery, disorderly conduct.
Jeffrey L. Lee, Milwaukee, possession of THC, second offense, obstructing an officer.
Joshua J. Lui, 5000 block of Cynthia Lane, Racine, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.
Paul Lockridge, 200 block of Frank Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine.
Douglas Lockwood, Milwaukee, battery, bail jumping, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct.
Kristen Manderfield, Kansasville, Wisconsin, Neglecting a child, child abandonment.
Richard D. Margetson, 500 block of Sixth Street, Kenosha, felony personal ID theft, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Angelique U. Martin, 3000 block of Coolidge Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating without a license, second offense in three years.
Richard McManus, 10 block of Ohio Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Tracy L. McManus, 10 block of Ohio Street, Racine disorderly conduct.
Charles McMorris, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, medical assistance fraud-false statement in eligibility, food stamp offense-misstate facts in food stamp application, greater than $5,000.
Dimonique L. McPike, Milwaukee, felony retail theft, intentionally take $500-$5,000, resisting an officer.
Kristopher D. Mitchell, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Tyler L. Mitchell, 1800 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Tim Monroe, 1000 block of Dr ML King Drive 3, Racine, physical abuse of child, misdemeanor battery, false imprisonment.
Morelia G. Morales, 2000 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally take more than $500.
Terrance A. Morris, 2200 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Reyven Mosley, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, hit and run.
Travaris Moss, 2400 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct, theft from person or corpse, damage to property, trespass, battery, false imprisonment, bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety, stalking.
Cory T. Naber, Waupun, misdemeanor retail theft, intentionally take more than or equal to $500, felony bail jumping.
Deandre J. Noy, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, hit and run.
Alisha J. Y. Ocasio, 1200 block of Schiller Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances, between 10 and 50 grams, possession with intent to delivery cocaine, between 1 and 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC, less than 200 grams, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mijodrag Ostojic, Chicago, Illinois, theft-business setting, between $2,500 to $5,000.
Daishon Pinson, 6500 block of San Marino Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana.
Aurelio Reyes Hernandez, 1200 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Humberto Reyes Torres, Manitowoc, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Tyler Schanstine, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery repeater, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Eric A. Steinmetz, 5500 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Sunny Stewart, misdemeanor battery, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Timothy F. Stewart, 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Ericka Thomas, 3100 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, neglecting a child.
Melissa A. Thomas, 1800 block of Franklin Street, upper, Racine, neglecting a child, consequence is emotional damage.
Adolph Villalobos, 2700 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Adela Villarreal-Tellez, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, neglecting a child, disorderly conduct), criminal damage to property.
Lathan S. Ward, 6300 block of 11th Avenue, Kenosha, criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.
Warren Wheeler, 800 block of Jackson Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 1 and 5 grams, second and subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC, less than or equal to 200 grams, second and subsequent offense, maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, obstructing an officer, bail jumping.
James J. Williams, 1300 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Fred E. Young Jr., 1600 block of Center Street, Racine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, operate a motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC.
