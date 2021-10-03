Criminal complaints: Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Sept. 27-Oct. 1
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Thomas F Abernethy, 5300 block of Zachary Drive, Racine, possession of child pornography.
Rhondell L Akins, 500 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Timothy J Bouwma, 4700 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Terrance Derall Boyden, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment, robbery with threat of force, felony intimidation of a witness.
Reginald L Bratchett Jr., Muskego, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), disorderly conduct.
Michael A Cantwell, 3800 block of Wyoming Way, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth E Carter Jr., 800 block of 17th Street, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Atlantice R Celmer, 3000 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Cynthia C Granados, Waukegan, Illinois, harboring or aiding a felon.
Sincere Senmeon Granados, 1200 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), discharging a firearm from a vehicle (towards a person), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Jessie M Guarin, 4300 block of 8th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Victoria M Hardy, 1600 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Ashley L Hawley, 1800 block of Marquette Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Joey Hernandez, 4600 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, sex offender fail/provide information.
David R Holden, Saint Francis, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), felony bail jumping.
Caleb Robert Howell, 3400 block of 45th Street, Kenosha, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Quincy Hunter Jr., 1100 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kesha R Jeter, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Samuel V L Johnson, Appleton, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Priest A Jones, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Pierre P Joplin, Minneapolis, Minnesota, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).
Robert John Joseph, 3700 block of 92nd Place, Sturtevant, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Austin N Longo, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Joshua D Manning, 2000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, burglary (arming self with a dangerous weapon), theft of movable property (special facts), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of dangerous weapon).
Thomas A Mikulance, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Reyven A Mosley, 1900 block of Hickory Grove, Racine, violation of injunction (harassment), misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
Loran A Nimmer, 4900 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Caren Pierson, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robin D Pitt, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Elieser Ramos, 3400 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping.
Daniel J Robinson, Hales Corners, Wisconsin, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Justin C Roddy, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jaquon C Shaw, 1100 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Caleb L Stulo, 700 block of Silent Sunday Court, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Amanda Marie Vey, Germantown, Wisconsin, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Johnny M Walrup Jr., 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Shateek Wells, 400 block of Cliff Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), armed robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Eric (aka X Dreads) D Wilkes, 1000 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC.
Christopher (aka Pudgy) A Williams, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Cherita L Window, 5200 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).