Criminal complaints: Sept. 20-24

Sept. 20-24
Sept. 20-24

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Lazzaria A Barnes, 1900 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Rodney L Bell, 1200 block of 11th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Crystal R Blackwood, Waukegan, Illinois, issuance of a worthless check.
Steven A Brown Jr., 3500 block of 17th Street, Racine, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Lucas Michael Cunningham, 1700 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Daniel P Erhardt, 3600 block of Meachem Road, Racine, hit and run (injury).
Miles J Fuerstenau, 4600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, felony criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Oscar Gallegos, Waukegan, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possess with intent to abuse a hazardous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn J Jesse, 100 block of Kendall Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Kenneth Johnson, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, sex offender fail/provide information.
Robert John Joseph, 3700 block of 92nd Place, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kimberly R Kobylinski, 100 block of Accipiter Court, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jaysen D Massie, 2000 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run (attended vehicle), possession of THC, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping.
Quantrale D Mathews, 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Jacqueline A McNeil, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Thomas J Monette, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Ana C Nuno, 600 block of 16th Street, Racine, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (1st offense, with a minor child in vehicle), operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Maxie P Osborn, 1700 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Andrew M Pettit, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
David F Phillips, Bolingbrook, Illinois, possession of THC, carrying a concealed knife, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elsander Phillips, 900 block of Main Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.
Richard D Raun, 4900 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Timmothy L Ray, 500 block of Edgewood Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense).
Christopher B Reese, Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (3rd offense), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Karan (aka Aaron Riley) T Rush, 300 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Carlos C Santiago Jr., 1200 block of Schiller Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Dontae R Slater Harris, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substance (between 3-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Jahleel A Spencer, 1000 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, hit and run (injury), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).
Jessica R Stevens, 800 block of Main Street, Union Grove, disorderly conduct.
Jonathan M Strange, 6500 block of Channel Road, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, felony bail jumping.
Ollie Thomas, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Joseph Williams, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Benson Wong, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (use of dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).