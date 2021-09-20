Criminal complaints: Sept. 13-17

Sept. 13-17
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Steve Lewis Anderson, 800 block of Appaloosa Trail, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Willie J Andrews, 500 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chase Bedard, 5800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jairyeriah Laneise Borders, 900 block of Garfield Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), stalking.
Reynaldo Trimaine Brantley,3600 block of Haven Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Isaiah J Brenner, 300 block of Indian Bend, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Daniel J Broudreau, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (hate crime).
Nathaniel C Buck, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempt armed robbery, felony bail jumping, robbery of a financial institution, obstructing an officer.
Leon A Carter Jr., 2000 block of Center Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.
Lynette Chinchar, 5800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Lacrelle J Clay Jr., 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, attempt to first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), attempt armed robbery, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Antoinette D Conner, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jamyron L Connerly, Jayess, Mississippi, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
George W Cottingham, 4400 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Norman A Danowski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, armed robbery with threat of force, armed robbery.
Tracy A Foots, 2600 block of 4 Mile Road, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).
Julia A Gails, Whitewater, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Montreal (aka Lil Pimp) D Greer, 1100 block of Yout Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
April L Howe, 1700 block of Grande Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Jason Andrew Judd, 2800 block of Sunrise Road, Caledonia, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob Daniel Kent, 6700 block of Brooks Court, Mount Pleasant, burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of burglarious tools (use of a dangerous weapon).
Timothy G Kimbrough, 4700 block of Alcyn Drive, Racine, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alexander R Larrabee, 2000 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, fraud on innkeeper (nonpayment less than $2,500).
Christopher (aka Jackpot) M Moore, 2000 block of Golf Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), theft of movable property (special facts, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, obstructing an officer, stalking (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Fayzell Mosley Sr., 3000 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Adam L Radloff, 600 block of Woodland Circle, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration).
Jose R Reynoso-Nuno, 1800 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), computer message (threaten/injury or harm, domestic abuse assessments).
Edna I Rivera, 2200 block of 60th Street, Kenosha, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Damarrion M Rockette, 1200 block of Racine Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Waukee Rodthong, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
David F Roucek, 400 block of North Front Street, Burlington, false imprisonment, lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct.
Dartavis L Shelton, 1100 block of Villa Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Travis D Shields, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Robert C Simmons, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of a firearm by a felon (mandatory minimum enhancer).
Alexandria Denae Smith, Chicago, Illinois, food stamp offense (misstate facts in food stamp application, value of benefit less than or equal to $5,000), medical assistance fraud (false statement or representation in application).
Lori A Soundergaard, 300 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Andrew J Stuttgen, Verona, Wisconsin, sex offender registry violation.
Norma Jean Tussler, 3700 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rio E Valdez, 800 block of Wolff Street, Racine, capture an intimate representation without consent, invasion of privacy (surveillance device), disorderly conduct.
Russell W Warner, West Allis, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), attempting to flee or elude an officer.