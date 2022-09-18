Criminal complaints: Sept. 12-16, 2022

Sept. 12-16

This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.

Mark A. Anderson, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jeaniqua T. Brumby, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Brett M. Cadd, Kansasville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anaysia Crystal Campbell, 2000 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3-10 grams).

Reinaldo Cordero-Rodriguez, Madison, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

Justan L. Duval, 5100 block of Linden Lane, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).

Herman G. Easley, 1300 block of Orchard Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

Marketas D. Ellis, 500 block of Mulberry Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Larrice L. Ellison, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of THC.

Joseph A. Flowers, 400 block of 3 Mile Road, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass, felony bail jumping.

Jeffery T. Friso, 8700 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, stalking, disorderly conduct.

Luis Hernandez-Castellanos, 2900 block of 16th Street, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child.

Raneesha M. Hobson, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, hit and run (injury).

Cecil Jones III, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Brandon Joseph Karczewski, 1400 block of C West Street, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

Nicholas E. Larson, Silver Lake, Wisconsin, stalking, telephone harassment, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Merrica Danielle McWhorter, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct.

Jay Anthony Medrano, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

Ashley P. Molzahn, 1100 block of Reschke Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Robin D. Pitt, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Eduardo Reynoso, 1800 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), felony theft of movable property (between $2,500-$5,000), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

John H. Richmond Jr., 3700 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.

Jordan M. Ruffin, 2200 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).

Adam C. Smith, 800 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

Rhonda J. Stedman, Homeless, Racine, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.

Markel N. Swan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert P. Tallman, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), possession of methamphetamine.

Carvin R. Turner, 1600 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams).

Larry D. Williams, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.