Criminal complaints: Tuesday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 5
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit www.journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Mohammad T. Alnabulsi, 200 block of Boston Post Road, Madison, Conn., stalking, domestic abuse assessments, computer message-threaten/obscenity, computer message-threaten/injury or harm, and burglary of a building or dwelling.
Daniel M. Aguilar, 43, 1000 block of English Street, disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine.
Plaze E. Anderson, 3900 block of Humbolt Drive, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, possess illegally obtained prescription, and bail jumping.
Patrick Bennett, Rochester, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling, receiving stolen property (less than $10,000, more than $2,500), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deandre D. Berryhill, 2000 block of West Blvd., Racine, personal identity theft for financial gain.
Daniel M. Aguilar, 43, 1000 block of English Street, disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine.
Tracy R. Cooper, 5900 block of 32nd Ave., Kenosha, bail jumping.
Jennea Cunningham, 1600 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer
Divinity R. Encarnacion, 1100 block of N. Wisconsin St., Racine, battery, domestic abuse assessments, and disorderly conduct.
Willie Fairman, 56, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, substantial battery.
Darrell Gunn, 48, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Kavellis L. Hadley, 1600 block of Packard Ave., Racine, personal identity theft for financial gain.
Edward Harness, 27, Milwaukee, retail theft (>$500-$5,000), bail jumping.
Anthony Harris, 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Carlotta M. Heilgeist, 600 block of Sixth St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trevor T. Lamarche, 23, 500 block of Edgewood Drive, strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of a child.
Arcatre Lee, 52, Milwaukee, fraud against a financial institution (value exceeds $500), uttering a forgery.
Santiana A. Loera-Ramirez, 1800 block of W. Sixth St., Racine, possession of marijuana.
Amadeus McClain, 30, 800 block of Valerie Court, Racine, operating without a license, misdemeanor bail jumping (three counts), possession of THC.
Reyven A. Mosley, 4000 block of Erie St., Racine, hit and run causing injury.
Cory T. Naber, 400 block of W. Jefferson, Waupun, retail theft, and bail jumping.
Matthew Michael Madisen, 31, 1200 block of Silent Sunday Court, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct
Khadija S. McDonald, 29, 900 block of Grand Avenue, neglecting a child (two counts), possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping (three counts).
Adeline O'Malley, 1700 block Cleveland Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Kevin Andrew Page III, 26, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, criminal damage to property (two counts).
Vincent R. Palasz, 1600 block of NE Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of marijuana.
Jermaine W. Powell, 600 block of S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, theft.
Dartasia J. Pearson, 21, 2200 block of Layard Avenue, disorderly conduct, first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Izeim Phillips, 26, Milwaukee, operating with a license.
Carleen Price, 1700 block of Erie Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), obstructing an officer.
Logan Joseph Rizzuto, 24, 4000 block of Main Street, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts).
Austin Keo Rodriguez, 30, 4200 block of Maryland Avenue, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct
Terence B. Seward, 1500 block of S. 13th St., Milwaukee, disorderly conduct.
Matthew Sturdevant, 26, 500 block of Edward Street, Burlington, stalking, computer message-threaten, disorderly conduct.
David Swette, 5900 block of Spring Valley Road, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antonia D. Taborn, 1300 block of Erie St., Racine, criminal damage to property.
Victoria E. Thomas, 900 block of College Ave., Racine, criminal trespass, battery, disorderly conduct, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Mia Turner, 36, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, intent to contribute delinquency to a child, physical abuse of a child, disorderly conduct (two counts).
Arquise E. Williams, 1900 block of Quincy Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.