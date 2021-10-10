Criminal complaints: Oct. 4-8

Oct.
4-8
This list is not comprehensive. Municipalities are listed as they appear on the criminal complaint. Suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. To see mugshots of the accused, visit journaltimes.com/gallery. Additional information about the complaints can be found at: journaltimes.com/news/local/crime-and-courts.
Edilberto C Arias, 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, sexual intercourse with child, possession of child pornography, exposing a child to harmful material.
Natasijha A Cruz, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Taveena T Evans, 3500 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), disorderly conduct.
Tristan G Fernandez, Justice, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Vicky (aka Rose Howard) L Gal, 900 block of College Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Andres Garcia, 200 block of Frank Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Sabino A Garcia, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Arturo Gomez Jr., San Ysidro, California, violate court order (harassment).
Jasmine J Gonzales, 1600 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Howard J Greene Jr., 1600 block of 13th Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antonio L Harris, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Kristopher (aka Kris Cowboy) D Haynes, Bellefontaine, Ohio, substantial battery, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Shamar L Hegwood, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of short-barreled shotgun or rifle (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), obstructing an officer.
Mark C Jones, 1600 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Arthur (aka Bird Lee Bird) L Leavelle, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Molly M Leiner, 100 block of North Jefferson Street, Waterford, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Alissa M Locicero-Geraths, 900 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sarah L Longseth, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of short-barreled shotgun or rifle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Daquavelon T McAlister, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Ismael Antonio Medina, 700 block of High Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Montanez S M Miller, 1000 block of Ohio Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Ellis B Owens Jr., 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Charles D Parks, 2900 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donzel Ocie Riggins, 2200 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Samuel Sanchez Sr., 1200 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, escape.
Mitchell Ray Simmons, 900 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael J Stulo, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Damarion Taylor, 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct.
Darrol E Taylor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Manuel D Torres, 600 block of 15th Street, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Laquiten D Turner, 1700 block of Racine Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Jeffrey A Willis, 29900 block of Meadow Drive, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Justin S Wood, 2100 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).